Nollywood, The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 has grossed N68.2 million in just its second weekend.

Directed by Omoni Oboli, this film continues the powerful legacy of the Wives on Strike series. Opening with a weekend debut of N28.2 million, the movie has demonstrated momentum.

Between October 25 and 31, it earned an additional N27.2 million, reflecting the sustained enthusiasm of audiences. Premiering on October 17, The Uprising amassed N40.1 million from October 18-20 alone.

Additionally, pre-sale vouchers contributed N10 million in revenue, underscoring the strong anticipation for this instalment in the beloved franchise.

Since its inception in 2016, the Wives on Strike series has captivated audiences with its mix of humour, social justice themes, and drama. The Uprising ventures into darker territory with a gripping, action-driven plot.

This latest chapter follows a mother’s intense mission to rescue her kidnapped son, immersing viewers in a story of courage, resilience, and sacrifice.

The new, high-stakes storyline has attracted both long-time fans and new viewers, propelling it to record-breaking earnings.

What You Should Know

The Uprising diverges from the earlier lighthearted social justice themes of the Wives on Strike franchise. This time, it follows a mother entangled in a high-stakes mission to save her son from kidnappers.

The story touches on family, resilience, and the risks people take to protect loved ones, adding a fresh edge to the series and setting it apart from its predecessors.

Bringing together Nollywood’s most notable talents, the film features celebrated actors like Uche Jombo, Ufuoma McDermott, Chioma Akpotha, and veteran Hilda Dokubo.

The cast also includes prominent faces such as Tomiwa Tegbe, Segun Arinze, Kalu Ikeagwu, Julius Agwu, and Okey Bakassi, each delivering powerful performances that enhance the film’s emotional depth and intensity.

This film marks Oboli’s return to directing after a five-year break, as well as her 10th anniversary in the industry. Known for her contributions to Nollywood’s growth, Oboli brings her distinct vision to The Uprising, teaming up with writer Cheta Chukwu to deliver an impactful, high-stakes story that pushes the boundaries of Nollywood storytelling.

Following its success in Nigeria, The Uprising is set to premiere in the UK on November 8, with distribution handled by Nile Entertainment.