The Nigerian box office had a stellar year in 2024, driven by a blend of Nollywood’s homegrown successes and Hollywood blockbusters.

With a total revenue of N4.91 billion generated by the top 10 highest-grossing films, the industry has shown immense growth and resilience.

These standout titles, which captured audiences both locally and internationally, have set a new benchmark for the year.

As 2024 wraps up, the final figures are still being tallied, with projections hinting at a historic N12 billion finish for the year.

December alone contributed over N2.8 billion to the box office, showing the massive demand for quality cinematic experiences. As we await the final box office figures, let’s take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2024 and how they’ve reshaped the landscape of Nigerian cinema.

Ajosepo, a 2024 Nigerian film directed by Kayode Kasum, became a notable box office success. The movie, which revolves around two estranged brothers working together to save their father on the eve of a wedding, grossed N257.3 million after its theatrical run. Premiering on April 10, 2024, in Nigerian cinemas, it garnered N79 million in its first week alone. Starring a talented cast including Realemisolade, Timini, and Mercy Aigbe, Ajosepo captivated audiences with its compelling story and strong performances, contributing to its impressive earnings and solidifying its place among the top films of 2024.