The Nigerian box office recorded an unprecedented performance in December 2024, with revenues exceeding N2.8 billion and more than 537,000 tickets sold.

These figures represent the highest single-month gross since December 2019 and set a new benchmark for the industry, highlighting the growing appeal of Nollywood productions and the resilience of cinema in Nigeria.

Leading the charge was Everybody Loves Jenifa, which continued to dominate the charts, grossing N1.035 billion by its third weekend. The film added N250 million in the final weekend of December alone, cementing its status as one of Nollywood’s highest-grossing titles.

Other notable performers contributed significantly to the month’s success. The family-friendly Mufasa grossed N93.8 million during its second weekend, bringing its total to N267 million, while Alakada: Bad & Boujee earned N70.3 million over the same period, pushing its cumulative gross to N205.3 million.

International titles also played a role, with Sonic 3 debuting at N70.6 million and Disney’s Moana 2 achieving N358.3 million after five weeks in theaters.

Boxing Day emerged as a critical factor in the month’s record-breaking performance. With 47,672 tickets sold, it became the highest post-pandemic single-day tally and the third-highest in Nigerian box office history.

Only December 26, 2019, and December 26, 2018, saw larger sales numbers, reflecting the enduring popularity of festive cinema outings in Nigeria.

The average ticket price (ATP) in December was N5,220, indicating steady consumer spending on cinematic entertainment. Nollywood’s dominance during this period underscores the local audience’s growing preference for homegrown stories, bolstered by government initiatives aimed at supporting the creative industry.

What to know

Earlier this year, the federal government launched a N5 billion Creative Fund in partnership with Providus Bank, aimed at providing financing for film and creative projects. The first phase saw N1.5 billion disbursed to four Nollywood producers.

The December box office results suggest that Nigeria’s cinema industry is on track for a record-breaking year, with the potential to surpass the N10 billion revenue mark. This would signify a double-digit year-on-year growth and further solidify Nigeria’s position as a thriving-growing cinema market on the continent.

Nollywood’s strong showing aligns with broader trends in the country’s creative economy. The sector, which employs 4.2 million people, is projected to generate an additional 2.7 million jobs over the next five years. Industry experts estimate that the Nigerian creative economy could reach a valuation of $15 billion by 2025, with cinema playing a central role in that growth.

December’s results highlight the growing appeal and influence of Nigerian cinema, both domestically and on the international stage. With a strong pipeline of upcoming films and continued investment, the industry is poised for sustained growth heading into 2025.