The latest chapter in the iconic Mission: Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, has launched with remarkable success in Nigerian cinemas, grossing N123 million during its opening week.

This is according to figures from the Nigerian box office data.

This debut marks a significant milestone for the eighth and concluding film in the high-stakes spy series starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt.

Data from the Cinema Association of Nigeria shows that the previous installment, Dead Reckoning Part One, recorded a solid N87 million during its opening week in July 2023 and maintained steady attendance over a five-week run.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Erik Jendresen, The Final Reckoning continues the thrilling narrative that began with Dead Reckoning Part One (2023).

About the film

The film sees Ethan Hunt and his Impossible Mission Force (IMF) teaming up to thwart a global catastrophe instigated by a rogue artificial intelligence called the Entity. With a star-studded ensemble including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett, the film blends intense action sequences with a storyline steeped in espionage and technological peril.

The production of this film was a massive undertaking. Initially planned to be shot back-to-back with its predecessor, filming spanned several international locations such as England, Malta, South Africa, and Norway.

The process was disrupted by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, temporarily halting production in July 2023, but resumed early the following year and wrapped by November 2024. With an estimated production budget between $300 and $400 million, The Final Reckoning is one of the most expensive movies ever made.

Global box office release

Its global rollout began with a world premiere in Tokyo on May 5, 2025, followed by a special screening at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on May 14. Paramount Pictures released the film theatrically in the United States on May 23, where it immediately made waves, earning $63 million over the traditional three-day weekend and $77 million across the extended Memorial Day holiday.

This performance set a franchise record and made The Final Reckoning the eighth highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide, with a global gross surpassing $222 million.

The storyline picks up two months after the IMF retrieves a key component of the Entity’s AI source code. Ethan Hunt, alongside agent Grace, must confront Gabriel, a former proxy of the AI who now seeks to regain control by obtaining a critical module from a sunken Russian submarine.

The narrative explores themes of trust, betrayal, and the consequences of artificial intelligence as Ethan and his team race against time to prevent a nuclear apocalypse.

As Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning continues its run in Nigerian theaters, its robust opening signals both the strength of Hollywood franchises locally and the increasing demand for premium cinematic experiences.