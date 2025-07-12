The Federal Government (FG) has announced that contractors bidding for public projects will soon be required to present a certificate of subscription to the Standards Organisation of Nigeria’s (SON) Digital Standards Platform (DSP) as part of their prequalification documents.

The directive was disclosed in a joint statement issued by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and SON on July 11, 2025, following a strategy meeting held at the BPP Headquarters in Abuja.

The statement explained that the move supports the integration of Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) into federal procurement, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s “Nigeria First” policy and a May 27, 2025, circular from the SGF, which mandates preference for Made-in-Nigeria goods and compliance with approved national standards.

Once implemented, the policy will require contractors to subscribe to SON’s DSP to access applicable standards for their goods and services. Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) will also be expected to use the platform for procurement planning and specification writing to ensure compliance from the outset.

“The public is hereby informed of the following key resolutions from the meeting:

“I. Companies bidding for government contracts will soon be required to present a Nigerian Industrial Standards certificate of subscription to SON’s Digital Standards Platform (DSP) as a prequalification document. This ensures they have access to relevant standards for their products and services.

“II. Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) will be required to access the DSP for procurement planning and specification writing to ensure that products, goods, and services are captured based on prescribed standard. This will enable verification of compliance with applicable standards and embedding quality from the project’s inception,” the statement read in part.

While the resolution has been formally adopted, BPP and SON have called on MDAs and contractors to begin preparing for implementation by updating procurement procedures and initiating DSP subscriptions.

The Federal Government believes the new requirement will enhance project quality, promote local industry, and reduce the influx of substandard goods into the country’s procurement system.

What you should know

The Nigeria First Policy, announced by President Bola Tinubu in May 2025, seeks to prioritise local content in all government procurement, reduce import dependency, and stimulate domestic production.

Under this policy, MDAs are barred from procuring foreign goods or services where local alternatives exist, unless a written waiver is obtained from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

The Federal Government directed MDAs to audit and revise procurement plans to align with local content requirements. Sanctions for non-compliance include contract cancellation and disciplinary action against responsible officers.

The President also instructed the BPP to:

Enforce procurement guidelines that favour Nigerian-made goods and services.

Develop a Local Content Compliance Framework.

Maintain a national register of certified local manufacturers and service providers.

Resume full oversight of procurement officer deployment across MDAs.