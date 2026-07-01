Alison-Madueke vs EFCC: Ex-minister asks court to consider UK acquittal judgment

Nigeria’s former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has urged the Federal High Court in Abuja to consider "substantial justice" in her case against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following her acquittal by a United Kingdom court on bribery allegations.

Nigeria’s former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has urged the Federal High Court in Abuja to consider “substantial justice” in her case against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following her acquittal by a United Kingdom court on bribery allegations.

This is contained in her motion on notice, which was granted by Justice Inyang Ekwo after it was moved by her lawyer, Godwin Inyinbor, of Professor Mike Ozekhome Chambers.

Recall that Alison-Madueke sued the EFCC in 2023 over the final forfeiture of her seized assets.

What they are saying

At the resumed proceedings on Wednesday, Inyinbor announced his appearance for the ex-minister, while Tayo Oyetibo, SAN, appeared for the EFCC.

Both parties identified their respective processes before the court.

Inyinbor referenced his latest application—a motion on notice seeking the court’s leave to deem Alison-Madueke’s acquittal by the Southwark Crown Court on bribery allegations as a material fact that would aid the dispensation of justice.

The grounds of the application, seen by Nairametrics, state that the applicant is challenging, among other things, the public notice issued by the EFCC for the public auction and sale of properties and/or personal effects affecting the applicant’s proprietary rights.

The motion states that while her case against the EFCC was pending, a subsequent and material event occurred, “to wit: the Applicant was acquitted by the Southwark Crown Court, London, United Kingdom, on 17th June, 2026, of criminal allegations of bribery brought against her, a proceeding of obvious material relevance to the allegations repeatedly referenced in relation to the Applicant.”

The motion argued that the subsequent development is material and relevant to the applicant’s case, particularly as it relates to the issues of the absence of conviction, fair hearing, due process, the propriety of irreversible proprietary deprivation, and the need for strict compliance with statutory safeguards before the disposal of properties affecting the applicant’s proprietary rights.

The motion stated that the application is not inviting the court to sit on appeal over the foreign decision or to treat it as automatically conclusive of the Nigerian proceedings, but rather to place before the court “a subsequent material fact which will assist the Court in doing substantial justice.”

The EFCC’s counsel did not oppose the application, and the court granted it and adjourned the case until October 6 for hearing.

Backstory

Alison-Madueke’s case, identified as FHC/ABJ/CS/21/23, holds significant importance in the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding her assets.

The EFCC’s interest in the matter stemmed from its intention to conduct a public sale of assets it believes to be the proceeds of criminal activities.

The seized assets, including properties connected to Alison-Madueke, were marked for final forfeiture to the Federal Government.

The auction process commenced on January 9, initiating a complex legal battle.

What you should know

Diezani Alison-Madueke’s tenure as Nigeria’s Minister of Petroleum Resources between 2010 and 2015 was marked by allegations of financial impropriety and corruption.

She has been accused of accumulating substantial wealth through illegal means.

Following her exit from public office, she allegedly fled to the United Kingdom (UK), where she has remained and where she faced trial on charges of receiving an alleged £100,000 bribe.

Eventually, the UK court acquitted the ex-minister of all bribery allegations brought against her by UK prosecutors.

Experts told Nairametrics that the UK court’s acquittal is not binding on Nigerian courts but is of persuasive value

It is now left to the Federal High Court in Abuja to determine the merits of the ex-minister’s case within the confines of Nigerian law.