The United Kingdom has introduced a new set of trade reforms aimed at simplifying access to its markets for African exporters, including Nigeria, in a move set to boost trade, create jobs, and accelerate inclusive economic growth across the continent.

Announced on 10th July, the reforms are part of the UK’s Trade for Development initiative, which enhances the Developing Countries Trade Scheme (DCTS).

This initiative forms a key element of the UK’s broader strategy to strengthen economic partnerships with countries like Nigeria while supporting fair and inclusive global trade.

RelatedStories No Content Available

One of the significant upgrades includes simplified rules of origin, allowing all countries under the DCTS—such as Nigeria—to source materials and inputs for finished goods from across Africa. These goods will still qualify for tariff-free access to the UK market, making it easier for businesses along the value chain to integrate regional supply networks and export competitively.

This reform is also expected to stimulate intra-African trade, contributing to the realization of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which has a projected potential market value of $3.4 trillion.

In 2023 alone, goods worth over £3.2 billion imported into the UK from African countries benefited from trade preferences under the UK’s development-linked trade arrangements.

What UK officials are saying

Commenting on the initiative, UK Minister for Development, Jenny Chapman, stated:

“The world is changing. Countries in the Global South want a different relationship with the UK as a trading partner and investor, not as a donor. These new rules will make it easier for developing countries to trade more closely with the UK. This is good for their economies and for UK consumers and businesses.”

UK Minister for Trade Policy, Douglas Alexander, echoed this sentiment, noting:

“No country has ever lifted itself out of poverty without trading with its neighbours. Over recent decades, trade has been an essential ingredient in lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty around the globe.”

Beyond the DCTS updates, the UK government also announced additional support measures, including:

1. Targeted assistance to help African exporters meet UK product standards and navigate customs processes.

2. Steps to expand trade in services—such as digital, legal, and financial services—by reinforcing provisions in future trade agreements.

These measures align with the UK’s new Trade Strategy, which emphasizes building growth through global partnerships and fostering trade with emerging markets.

The updated Trade for Development framework not only strengthens the UK’s commitment to African economies but also ensures UK businesses and consumers continue to access a diverse range of high-quality, affordable goods.

What you should know

Launched in 2023, following the UK’s exit from the EU, the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) is the UK’s flagship trade preference scheme, covering 65 countries and offering reduced or zero tariffs on thousands of products.

The announcement follows engagement with UK businesses and international partners, major importers and trade associations.