Tom Cruise’s globe-trotting espionage saga continues to prove its box office muscle not just in Hollywood, but far beyond.

Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning 8, and reportedly the final installment in the long-running franchise, has made a strong impact in Nigerian cinemas, grossing over N203.7 million in just its second week of release.

According to data from the Nigerian box office, the film opened with an impressive N123 million and held a solid second-week performance, raking in N55.6 million, signaling continued audience interest and staying power in the West African market.

The film’s cumulative total after two weeks places it among the top-performing foreign titles in Nigeria this year.

The latest Mission: Impossible entry debuted globally on May 23, 2025, but premiered in Nigeria, with a production budget of $400 million, the most expensive installment in the franchise to date.

As of this week, the film has grossed $356.3 million worldwide, including $125.1 million at the domestic (U.S.) box office.

About the plot

In The Final Reckoning, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team—joined by new allies—race against time to track and destroy “the Entity,” a rogue AI system threatening to trigger a nuclear apocalypse. The stakes are at their highest yet, with the film diving into timely anxieties around artificial intelligence, surveillance, and geopolitics.

Although the film hasn’t received unanimous praise, IGN awarded it a middling 6/10, commenting that “the action thrills, but the soapy tone keeps greatness just out of reach”—audiences in many international markets have embraced its blend of high-octane stunts, globe-hopping intrigue, and Cruise’s enduring on-screen intensity.

What to know

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and a growing force in global cinema, continues to cement itself as a viable box office territory for Hollywood blockbusters. In comparison, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, released in July 2023, opened with N87 million and went on to post strong earnings over its run.

The increase in opening-week figures for Final Reckoning suggests a deeper fan base and rising enthusiasm for theatrical viewing in Nigeria despite global shifts toward streaming.

Since its inception in 1996, the Mission: Impossible franchise has become a benchmark for action cinema. From Ghost Protocol’s Burj Khalifa climb to Fallout’s halo jumps, the series has continually upped the ante and the box office. Fallout (2018) remains the franchise’s top earner with $786.6 million globally. Whether Final Reckoning can reach those heights remains uncertain, but early numbers indicate solid momentum.

The Nigerian cinema landscape is evolving rapidly, with increasing investment in local production and infrastructure. Yet, it’s clear that big-budget Hollywood fare, especially with stars of Cruise’s caliber, continues to draw substantial interest.