Ryan Coogler’s latest film, Sinners, has hit a major milestone in Nigerian cinemas, earning over N600.7 million and drawing more than 100,000 admissions nationwide.

The film now ranks as the 10th highest-grossing title of all time in the country, according to the Nigerian Box Office.

The film, which premiered in Nigerian cinemas on April 18, has now held the No. 1 spot for four consecutive weekends, according to data from the Nigerian Box Office as of May 11. Just last week, the film crossed N567 million after only four weeks in theatres, Nairametrics reported.

Starring Michael B. Jordan and produced by Coogler’s Proximity Media, Sinners has generated buzz since reports first emerged in January about its unusual premise and production terms.

Set in the American South during the Jim Crow era with elements that hint at the supernatural, the film quickly attracted attention from major studios. Warner Bros. ultimately secured distribution rights after agreeing to Coogler’s terms, including final cut, first-dollar gross, and rights reversion after 25 years.

What to know

Globally, Sinners has grossed $294.7 million, $225.4 million in the U.S. and Canada, and $69.3 million from international markets. The film opened domestically with $48 million, outperforming early estimates and marking the strongest debut for an original film since Us in 2019.

In Nigeria, the film’s sustained run reflects both its broad appeal and a growing cinema audience. Its box office success comes amid heightened interest in the performance of global films in African markets, where well-received titles can enjoy long theatrical runs bolstered by word-of-mouth and weekend crowds.

While some U.S. publications have raised questions about the film’s break-even point, citing its $90 million production budget and estimated $50–60 million in marketing costs, fans and industry insiders have pushed back against what they see as a narrow focus on profitability over impact.

Regardless of the debate, Sinners continues to attract moviegoers across continents. In Nigeria, it joins a small group of foreign titles that have managed to break through the local box office in a big way, and its success could signal a shift in how international films engage audiences in the region.

Coogler, best known for Black Panther and Creed, has once again demonstrated his ability to deliver both commercial hits and conversation-starting stories. Sinners adds to that legacy and is now making history far beyond Hollywood.