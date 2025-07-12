The Lagos State Government has ordered an immediate stop to ongoing dredging and reclamation activities at Orange Island, Lekki, citing serious threats to drainage infrastructure and flood control systems.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, gave the directive on Friday during an inspection tour of areas in Eti-Osa Local Government Area, following multiple complaints from residents about the ongoing illegal reclamation.

Speaking at the site, Wahab said that the land reclamation at Orange Island had gone beyond approved limits, posing a threat to natural drainage systems.

He directed that the developers involved must immediately cease operations.

“The ongoing reclamation at the Orange Island must stop because the developers doing it have sandfilled and pushed beyond the limits into the right of way of Orange Island Lagoon,” Wahab said.

He explained that various natural water bodies feed into the lagoon, including the Kushenla and Itedo drainage systems. These systems are essential for flood management in Lekki and the surrounding areas.

Wahab warned that covering or blocking the lagoon space was dangerous, as it interferes with the flow of stormwater and may result in severe flooding.

“So, you cannot come and try to dredge and cover up this space. That is a recipe for flooding issues in this axis and environs. Which is why we are here to stop them from doing anything here,” he added.

Unapproved dredging activities deemed invalid

Wahab stated that although some developers claimed to have obtained permits from other agencies, such approvals are not valid without clearance from the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

He reiterated that every dredging or reclamation activity must be backed by a Drainage Clearance and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), both of which ensure that developments do not threaten public infrastructure or the environment.

Ikota River under threat from encroachment

The Commissioner also led his team to Oral Estate to reassess contraventions affecting the right of way of the Ikota River. He explained its importance in preventing major flooding on the Island.

He said it is necessary to remove the contraventions on the right of way of the Ikota River because the Ikota River is the only channel that supports the Atlantic on the axis.

He warned that further encroachment would leave the Island vulnerable to flooding.

“The truth is the Right of Way of Ikota River had been badly encroached upon by a lot of developments; God forbid anything happens on the other side of the Atlantic, the only way the government can save the whole of the Island is through the Ikota River and that is why the Right of Way of Ikota River needs to be re- established as soon as possible,” he said

Wahab also noted the discharge of multiple channels into the river, making its preservation critical. He explained that there are some buildings constructed on the bank of the Ikota River, saying that some major channels, such as System 156, 157, 44 and 44A, and 46, all discharge into the Ikota River, and the re-establishment of the right of way for the Ikota River is not optional.

Sheet pile installation to be enforced

The Commissioner revealed that the government has introduced a new policy requiring developers to install sheet piles to prevent further encroachment.

He said the government has made it mandatory for the developers to install sheet piles, as this installation would push back further encroachment and ensure that development does not go beyond the ROW in the future.

“I would like to reiterate that the installation of sheet piles is compulsory and non-negotiable; I expect that by Monday, the developers will show commitment that they are ready to install them, and that it will not take them more than seven days. Once we do not see these commitments, we will commence enforcement,” he said.

Wahab stressed that the developers would bear the cost of the installation of the sheet piles as a way of sanctioning them, saying that the installation would also mitigate the impact of flooding on the ROW of the Ikota River, most especially, it would reduce the number of buildings initially marked to be pulled down.