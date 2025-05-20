Marvel Studios’ latest cinematic release, Thunderbolts, continues to gain momentum at Nigerian cinemas, grossing N24.1 million over the weekend of May 16–18.

The film has now amassed N184.2 million in local earnings, placing it among the top-performing Hollywood titles in the country this year.

The film, which premiered globally on April 22, 2025, in London before hitting U.S. theatres on May 2, was positioned as the closing chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Phase Five.

Locally, Thunderbolts launched with strong fanfare, drawing in a mix of longtime Marvel followers and general audiences, eager for action, spectacle, and the franchise’s signature storytelling.

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts assembles a rogue band of antiheroes from earlier MCU entries, including characters portrayed by Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The plot centers on a team of morally conflicted operatives forced to collaborate under a covert government directive, only to find themselves ensnared in a dangerous conspiracy. The narrative pivots around redemption, loyalty, and the uneasy ethics of state-sanctioned power.

Though originally teased as a standalone concept, the film’s closing scenes reveal that the group will be rebranded as “The New Avengers,” tying the title’s asterisk to a broader narrative pivot. Marvel Studios has since updated its marketing to reflect this revelation, tapping into nostalgia and anticipation for future franchise developments.

Global box office breakdown

With a global box office haul of $326.3 million as of mid-May, split between $155.5 million in North America and $170.7 million internationally, the film has emerged as the fifth highest-grossing movie of 2025.

It debuted with $74 million in the U.S. and earned $86.1 million overseas during its first weekend, buoyed by premium screenings such as IMAX, which contributed an additional $20 million.

Despite a 55% drop in its second weekend, Thunderbolts maintained its position at the top of the box office, outperforming projections and demonstrating stronger staying power than several recent MCU entries.

In Nigeria, where local audiences have embraced Marvel films with consistent enthusiasm, Thunderbolts has benefited from its ensemble cast, brisk pacing, and heavy marketing.

However, the film’s success also comes amidst competition from local productions, most notably Ori: The Rebirth, a Yoruba-language film which has grossed over N269 million within three weeks. The coexistence of both blockbusters signals a diversified Nigerian box office, where indigenous stories and global franchises are drawing crowds in equal measure.

As Thunderbolts enters its fourth week in Nigerian cinemas, its sustained earnings suggest it may yet cross the N200 million mark, solidifying its position among 2025’s biggest hits in the territory.