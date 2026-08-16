Adeleke wins Osun governorship election with 511,067 votes

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared results from all 30 local government areas in the Osun State governorship election.

Accord candidate and incumbent Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has won the Osun State governorship election with 511,067 votes, defeating his closest challenger, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Oyebamiji, who polled 444,815 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the results after the collation of results from all 30 local government areas in the state.

Adeleke won the election by a margin of 66,252 votes, securing another mandate after a closely contested election in which the APC candidate emerged victorious in several local government areas.

What INEC is saying

INEC Returning Officer Professor Joshua Ogunwole declared Adeleke the winner after the commission completed the collation of results from the 30 local government areas.

Ogunwole said Adeleke, “having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner.”

African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate Najeem Salaam finished a distant third with 17,180 votes.

The results showed Adeleke winning in several local government areas, including Ede North, Ede South, Osogbo, Ife East, Egbedore, Oriade, Odo Otin and Ila, while Oyebamiji won in Irewole, Ife South, Isokan, Atakunmosa East, Obokun, Ilesa East, Boripe and Olorunda.

The results from the 30 local government areas showed a competitive contest between Adeleke and Oyebamiji, with both candidates recording strong performances across different parts of the state.

Olaoluwa — Accord 10,063; APC 10,782; ADC 213.

Ife South — Accord 13,507; APC 14,678; ADC 290.

Isokan — Accord 13,765; APC 14,063; ADC 384.

Ayedaade — Accord 16,681; APC 15,719; ADC 331.

Adeleke recorded particularly strong performances in Ede North, where he polled 35,427 votes against Oyebamiji’s 10,283, and Osogbo, where he secured 36,480 votes compared with the APC candidate’s 30,474 votes.

He also won Ede South with 26,188 votes to Oyebamiji’s 6,219 and Ife East with 27,201 votes against 18,600 votes for the APC.

Oyebamiji, however, recorded significant victories in Irewole, where he polled 29,972 votes against Adeleke’s 10,934, as well as Boripe, Obokun, Ilesa East and Olorunda.

The results supplied from the INEC collation showed Adeleke leading Oyebamiji by 66,252 votes.

Get up to speed

The governorship election took place amid developments involving the Osun State Government’s finances and an investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC froze bank accounts belonging to the Osun State Government over an ongoing investigation into the alleged diversion of N11 billion in public funds.

The EFCC had explained its decision to freeze the bank accounts of the Osun State Government, saying its investigation would not have warranted a Post No Debit (PND) order but for what it described as the alleged precipitate and unwarranted movement of funds from the accounts into different suspicious accounts since August 2, 2026.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) criticised the EFCC’s decision, saying no government agency or person has the power to restrict withdrawals from the account of a state because such an order could ground government activities.

President Bola Tinubu subsequently ordered the EFCC to vacate the freezing of the Osun State Government’s bank accounts.

The President cited embarrassment over the timing of the development.

The declaration by INEC brings the Osun governorship election to a conclusion, with Adeleke emerging ahead of Oyebamiji after the results from all 30 local government areas were collated.

What you should know

Ademola Adeleke was sworn in as the sixth elected governor of Osun State on November 27, 2022.

The Osun governorship election is the final off-cycle gubernatorial poll before the 2027 general elections.

In June, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was re-elected as governor of Ekiti State having polled 319,224 votes, defeating his closest challengers, Olumayokun Oluyede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Dare Bejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).