NYSC denies NANS levy deal, warns students against N200 mobilisation payment

The Nigeria Youth Service Corps has denied entering into any agreement with the National Association of Nigerian Students regarding the collection of levies from students as a condition for NYSC mobilisation.

The Nigeria Youth Service Corps has denied entering into any agreement with the National Association of Nigerian Students regarding the collection of levies from students as a condition for NYSC mobilisation.

The NYSC made this known in a statement on Tuesday, describing the viral report as false and urging prospective corps members and students to disregard it entirely.

The NYSC issued the statement days after NANS indicated that payment of its proposed annual ₦200 dues could become a requirement for students seeking mobilisation into the National Youth Service Corps.

What the NYSC is saying

The scheme said its mobilisation process is conducted exclusively through established official channels and is not linked to the activities of any student association or organisation.

“The NYSC wishes to state unequivocally that it has not, at any time, discussed, agreed to, or entered into any Memorandum of Understanding with the National Association of Nigerian Students regarding the collection of any levy from students in connection with mobilisation for national service,” the statement read.

The scheme explained that mobilisation involves collaboration between NYSC management and the heads of corps-producing institutions, who are responsible for providing information on their graduates, with no role assigned to student associations in the process.

“The mobilisation process is neither linked to nor contingent upon the activities of any student association or organisation,” it added.

The NYSC said it operates under the authority of the Federal Government and implements only policies and procedures duly approved by the appropriate government authorities, framing any claim to the contrary as both false and unauthorised.

The Scheme went on to advise prospective corps members and students to disregard any information suggesting that payment of a levy to NANS.

“Consequently, members of the public, particularly Prospective Corps Members and students, are advised to disregard any information suggesting that payment of a levy to NANS or any other association is a requirement for NYSC mobilisation,” NYSC said.

Get up to speed

NANS had earlier indicated that payment of its proposed annual ₦200 dues could become a requirement for students seeking mobilisation into NYSC.

NANS National President, Babatunde, disclosed this in Facebook posts on Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday, Babatunde wrote on his Facebook page that NANS would work with the NYSC and that students could be required to present proof of payment of the association’s dues before being mobilised for camp.

In a video posted on Monday, he explained that the annual dues were ₦200 per student and argued that the proposed system was not intended to impose an additional financial burden on students but to provide NANS with the resources to operate independently and represent students.

The NYSC has now dismissed the claims, saying it has no agreement with NANS linking payment of the association’s dues to mobilisation for national service.

What you should know

The development comes as the NYSC steps up efforts to improve the welfare and experience of corps members during their service year.

Last month, Nairametrics reported that the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has warned employers that fail to provide accommodation and transportation for corps members posted to their organisations could be blacklisted from receiving corps members.

Nafiu issued the warning during a working visit to Kogi State, where he interacted with corps members in Lokoja and assured them that the Federal Government remained committed to their security and welfare throughout the service year.