NiMet forecasts thunderstorms, moderate rains across Nigeria from Sunday to Tuesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast thunderstorms and moderate rains across several parts of Nigeria from Sunday to Tuesday.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast thunderstorms and moderate rains across several parts of Nigeria from Sunday to Tuesday.

The weather outlook released by the agency in Abuja indicated varying weather conditions across the northern, North-central and southern regions during the three-day period.

NiMet said thunderstorms may be accompanied by strong winds in some areas and advised residents, motorists and airline operators to take precautions as the weather conditions develop.

What the agency is saying

NiMet forecast sunny skies with patches of clouds over the northern region on Sunday, with chances of early morning thunderstorms and light rains over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kaduna, Borno, Taraba and Adamawa states.

‎‎”Later during the afternoon or evening hours, thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains are expected over most parts of the region.

“Sunny skies with patches of cloud are anticipated over the North central region with chances of early morning‎ thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Kwara, Niger, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory.

‎”By the afternoon or evening hours, thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected in most parts of the region,” it said.

The southern region is expected to have cloudy skies, with light rains over parts of Oyo, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states during the morning.

Moderate rains are expected later in the day over parts of Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Imo, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

The agency said the weather pattern would continue into Monday and Tuesday, with thunderstorms and moderate rains expected across several states.

On Monday, NiMet forecast sunny skies with patches of clouds over the northern region, with thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains expected over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara during the morning hours.

Afternoon or evening thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over parts of Yobe, Jigawa, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba and Adamawa states.

The North-central region is expected to have cloudy skies with spells of sunshine, with morning thunderstorms and moderate rains over parts of Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory.

Most parts of the North-central region are expected to have sunny skies with a few patches of clouds later in the day.

The southern region is expected to remain cloudy, with light rains over most parts of the South-west during the morning and moderate rains over the South-south and South-east later in the day.

On Tuesday, the agency forecast sunny skies with a few patches of clouds over the northern region during the morning, followed by thunderstorms and moderate rains over parts of Katsina, Kano, Kebbi, Kaduna and the North-east later in the day.

NiMet said the forecast period could bring strong winds ahead of thunderstorms in areas where rain is expected and urged the public to take adequate precautions.

Get up to speed

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued several forecasts in recent weeks warning of widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and localized flooding.

Authorities have repeatedly advised residents in flood-prone communities to heed early warning alerts and avoid floodwaters.

Recent flood incidents have highlighted the vulnerability of low-lying communities and the need for improved drainage infrastructure and flood preparedness.

Also recently, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) issued a seven-day flood advisory, warning that 17 states face a medium flood risk.

According to the agency, the states covered by the advisory are Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.

What you should know

Recently, the National Economic Council (NEC) approved N83.2 billion under the Anticipatory Action Task Force (AATF) to strengthen Nigeria’s preparedness for flooding and other climate-related emergencies.

In a recent interview with Nairametrics, urban planning and environmental experts said low-lying and poorly drained communities are especially vulnerable because rapid urbanisation, blocked drainage channels and the loss of wetlands have reduced the natural ability of many cities to absorb and channel stormwater.

During intense rainfall, floodwaters can quickly accumulate, disrupting transport, damaging homes and businesses, and posing risks to lives.