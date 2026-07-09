NiMet forecasts rain, thunderstorms, flood risk across Nigeria on Thursday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across most parts of Nigeria on Thursday, warning that some areas could also experience localized flooding.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across most parts of Nigeria on Thursday, warning that some areas could also experience localized flooding.

The agency announced the weather outlook in a post on its official X account on Wednesday, advising residents and stakeholders to take necessary precautions against the expected weather conditions.

According to the forecast, the wet weather is expected to affect states across the northern, central and southern regions, with thunderstorms, moderate rainfall, strong winds and reduced visibility expected in several locations.

What NiMet is saying

NiMet said northern states will experience patches of clouds on Thursday morning, with chances of thunderstorms accompanied by light rainfall over parts of Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna, Adamawa and Taraba states.

Later in the afternoon and evening, isolated thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are expected across parts of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, Yobe, Adamawa, Borno and Taraba states.

The agency noted that lightning and occasional strong winds could accompany the storms.

For the North Central region, NiMet forecast thunderstorms with light rainfall in the morning, followed by more widespread thunderstorms and moderate rainfall later in the day across parts of Niger, Kwara, Benue, Kogi, Plateau, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory.

It warned that localized flooding and reduced visibility could occur in some areas.

More insights

In the southern states, rainfall is expected in parts of Lagos, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti during the morning, with moderate rainfall forecast to spread across most parts of the region later in the afternoon and evening.

The agency said the prolonged wet conditions could lead to localized flooding, particularly in low lying and poorly drained areas.

NiMet also advised residents to expect strong winds ahead of thunderstorms and urged motorists to drive cautiously during periods of rainfall and poor visibility.

It further warned against walking or driving through floodwaters and advised people not to seek shelter under tall trees during thunderstorms because of the risk of lightning strikes.

The agency also urged airline operators to obtain airport specific weather reports from NiMet to support safe and efficient flight operations.

What you should know

NiMet’s warning of localized flooding comes as several parts of Nigeria, particularly Lagos, have experienced severe flooding in recent weeks following days of heavy rainfall.

In a recent interview with Nairametrics, urban planning and environmental experts said low-lying and poorly drained communities are especially vulnerable because rapid urbanisation, blocked drainage channels and the loss of wetlands have reduced the natural ability of many cities to absorb and channel stormwater.

During intense rainfall, floodwaters can quickly accumulate, disrupting transport, damaging homes and businesses, and posing risks to lives.

The experts recommended keeping drainage channels free of waste, protecting wetlands that naturally absorb excess water, enforcing development controls in flood prone areas, and investing in stronger flood control infrastructure.