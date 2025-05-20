Ori: The Rebirth, a Yoruba-language film from celebrated Nollywood actor and director Muyiwa Ademola, has garnered N262.7 million in ticket sales within its first three weeks in cinemas across Nigeria, continuing a remarkable run at the box office.

The film, which officially opened on May 1, added N40 million over the weekend of May 16–18, bringing its cumulative total to N269 million, according to data from the Nigerian box office.

Ademola, a well-respected figure in Nigeria’s film industry, both directed and co-produced the film alongside Adekola Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami. The project marks a return to form for the veteran filmmaker, whose original Ori (meaning “Fate” in Yoruba) won Best Indigenous Film at the inaugural Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2005.

Ori: The Rebirth launched to impressive figures, earning N97.8 million during its opening weekend, one of the highest debuts for a Nigerian production this year. On its first day alone, it grossed N19.5 million, signaling strong audience interest in culturally rooted storytelling.

About the film

The movie’s commercial success comes as Ademola revealed that he invested over N400 million in the production, describing it as a high-stakes personal project.

The story follows Bisade, whose untimely death is orchestrated by Yeye Fernandez and her secret cult, while Temidun is tasked with saving a man marked for ritual sacrifice. Stranded between realms, Bisade embarks on a metaphysical journey to confront his destiny and make sense of his consciousness. The film delves into themes of fate, spirituality, and sacrifice, weaving Yoruba cosmology into a richly symbolic narrative that meditates on the tension between predestination and free will.

What to know

Ademola, 52, is a seasoned Nollywood professional with a career spanning over three decades. Born in Abeokuta, Ogun State, he began his acting journey in the early 1990s, mentored by prominent industry names such as Charles Olumo (popularly known as Agbako) and director S.I. Ola. He wrote and produced his first film, Asise (translated as Blunder), in 1995.

Since then, he has directed and acted in numerous Yoruba-language films, earning acclaim for his ability to merge moral introspection with engaging narratives. Despite a near-fatal car accident in 2013, Ademola has remained a consistent and passionate contributor to the Nigerian film scene. He is represented by talent manager Adenekan Mayowa.

Ori: The Rebirth explores themes of destiny, sacrifice, and identity — familiar territory for Ademola, who often uses indigenous storytelling to examine universal human struggles. While the film’s narrative pays homage to traditional Yoruba philosophies, its cinematic execution appeals to a broader, modern audience.

As Nollywood continues to break local and international ground, films like Ori highlight the growing appetite for indigenous language productions that combine cultural authenticity with contemporary production values.

With strong word-of-mouth and continued support from cinema-goers, Ori is poised to remain a top-grossing title in the coming weeks, and a benchmark for other filmmakers betting on homegrown stories to drive box office success.