Croatia is set to overhaul its work visa framework as part of broader immigration reforms aimed at addressing labour shortages and attracting foreign talent into key sectors of its economy.

The proposed changes, expected to take effect later in 2026, will introduce longer work permit validity, greater job mobility for foreign workers, and new integration requirements, including a basic language test.

The reforms come as the country grapples with persistent worker shortages across tourism, construction, and hospitality industries that have become increasingly reliant on international labour.

What the update is saying

One of the most significant updates is the extension of work permit validity. Under the new rules, permits could be issued for up to three years, replacing the shorter renewal cycles currently in place.

This is expected to reduce administrative burdens for both employers and employees, while providing greater job security and long-term planning for foreign workers.

In addition, Croatia plans to ease restrictions on job mobility. Foreign workers may soon be allowed to change employers after completing 12 months with their initial sponsor. Previously, permits were largely tied to a single employer, limiting flexibility and making transitions more complex.

The proposed shift is expected to improve labour market efficiency and make Croatia more competitive in attracting skilled workers.

Authorities are also considering the introduction of a basic Croatian language requirement for permit renewals after one year. The proposed A1-level test is intended to support integration, improve workplace communication, and help foreign workers navigate daily life. Officials say the measure is designed to encourage inclusion rather than create barriers.

What you should know

The reforms build on recent changes to Croatia’s digital nomad visa programme. In 2025, the government extended the visa’s validity from 12 months to 18 months, with options for further extension, in a bid to attract remote workers and boost local economic activity.

In 2024, Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, announced its intention to invest €150,000 to support Croatian language education for foreign workers. The European Commission had indicated that the primary financial backing for these educational endeavours will come from employers, with additional support provided by local community contributions.

Croatia’s push to update its immigration system reflects a broader trend across Europe, where countries are competing for talent amid shifting workforce dynamics. A steady outflow of local workers to other European Union countries has left gaps in critical industries, increasing dependence on foreign labour.

For prospective workers, the proposed changes signal a more structured and predictable system. Longer permits, increased job flexibility, and clearer compliance requirements are expected to make Croatia a more accessible entry point into the European labour market.

As the country aligns its policies with wider EU migration trends, the reforms underscore a dual objective: attracting foreign workers while ensuring they are better integrated into the social and economic fabric.