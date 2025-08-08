Croatia is extending its digital nomad visa from 12 months to 18 months.

This makes the country one of the most generous in the European Union for non-EU citizens seeking to live and work remotely.

The change signals a clear intent by Croatian authorities to position the country as a top-tier destination for digital nomads seeking long-term residence without the complexities of frequent visa renewals.

First introduced in 2021, Croatia’s digital nomad visa was designed for remote professionals working for companies or clients outside of Croatia. It enabled them to reside legally in the country for up to a year while enjoying the Mediterranean climate, historic towns, and coastal lifestyle.

The new 18-month limit offers digital workers a more seamless experience, cutting down on bureaucratic processes and allowing for deeper integration into Croatian life.

Under the updated rules, applicants will initially receive up to 18 months of residency. Those granted less time can apply for an extension up to six months, provided they submit their request at least 60 days before their current permit expires.

However, once the visa expires, applicants are required to leave the country and wait six months before reapplying. While the visa does not allow holders to work for Croatian companies, it grants the freedom to live, travel, and work remotely from Croatia as long as their income comes from abroad.

How to be eligible

To be eligible, applicants must not be EU or EEA citizens, must be employed or self-employed with foreign clients or companies, and must meet minimum income requirements.

As of May 2025, that threshold stands at €3,295 per month, with an additional 10% per family member for those bringing dependents. Alternatively, applicants may qualify by showing proof of sufficient savings €59,310 for an 18-month stay.

Beyond income, applicants must show valid private health insurance, a clean criminal record, proof of accommodation in Croatia, and a valid passport extending at least three months beyond the intended stay. Applications can be submitted online, at a Croatian consulate, or in person at a police station within Croatia.

Visa fees vary depending on the location of submission, with total costs ranging from €52.50 to €105, and an optional fast-track processing fee of €67.50. Once approved, visa holders must register their address within three days and collect their biometric residence card in person.

What we know

Alongside the visa extension, Croatia has also lengthened the validity of several other work permits, including the Regular Work Permit (now valid for 3 years), the EU Blue Card (4 years), and the Seasonal Work Permit (9 months). These updates mark a broader shift toward more flexible immigration policies for both remote and foreign workers.

With stable internet, EU access, and scenic backdrops from Zagreb to Dubrovnik, Croatia’s policy update offers a compelling case for nomads seeking long-term European residency with fewer restrictions.