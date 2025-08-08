The Kano State Executive Council has approved N14.8 billion for the execution of various developmental projects across the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategies, Mr Ibrahim Waiya, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Friday in Kano, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He said that N364 million is earmarked for the renovation and rehabilitation of the Sabo Bakin Zuwo maternity hospital in Jakara.

According to him, N294 million is for the general renovation of existing infrastructure at the School of Health Technology, Bebeji.

The commissioner explained that N113 million is for the supply and installation of solar energy systems to five maternity facilities across the state.

“We are spending over N112 million for the Supply of Drugs and Consumables to Hasiya Bayero, Murtala Muhammad, and Yadakunya hospitals.

He said that the sum of N272 million is for the renovation and rehabilitation of newly procured House at Zango Quarters, Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

The commissioner said that the Supply of working materials to two newly renovated wards at the Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching hospital would gulp N128 million.

Waiya said N379 million will be used for the general renovation and construction of an additional facility at the Zakirai Primary Health Care Centre.

He said that the council also approved the sum of N310 million for the settlement for the Supply of 120,000 litres of diesel and 17,000 litres of PMS in February 2025.

The commissioner further said that the rehabilitation of five mini earth dams in Madobi, Gwarzo, Garun Malam, Kibiya and Ajingi would cost N169 million.

In addition to the approvals for capital projects, the Council also considered and approved a policy matter of significant fiscal relevance.

State executive council ratifies supplementary budget

The commissioner said that the Council ratified the 2025 Proposed Supplementary and Amendment Budget to the tune of N889.277, reflecting an upward adjustment of N169.522 over the originally approved budget of N719.755.

“The supplementary appropriation is aimed at strengthening the capacity of the government to deliver on its core mandates and emerging obligations.

“The council has directed the immediate transmission of the proposed supplementary budget to the Kano State House of Assembly for legislative action and passage into law,” he said.

What you should know

In July, the Kano State Executive Council approved over N69 billion for the execution of infrastructure, education, healthcare, energy, and humanitarian support.

The government listed other approved projects to include the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of RMK Flyover, IBB Road, Kofar Mazugal Junction, and Katsina Road, with a budget of N7.8 billion.

Others were the construction of 10 new concrete pedestrian bridges at strategic locations, worth N3.8 billion.