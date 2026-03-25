IT-SHAD Global Ventures, the PSP operator under the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) responsible for waste collection in Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, has increased tariffs following the closure of the Olusosun dumpsite in Ojota and the relocation of waste disposal to Owuelepe in Ikorodu.

The new rates, disclosed in a Notice of Tariff Increase seen by Nairametrics, take effect from April 2026 and reflect higher operational and logistics costs due to the longer haulage distance.

The operator covers the Odo-Ogun/Ajegunle axis within Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, serving both residential and commercial customers.

What they are saying

The company said the tariff adjustment is necessary to offset rising operational expenses. These include diesel costs, vehicle maintenance, spare parts, and other overheads.

The operator cited the closure of Olusosun dumpsite in Ojota and the relocation of waste disposal to Owuelepe, Ikorodu, as a key factor in increased logistics and transportation costs.

“We write to formally inform you of an upward review of our service tariff, as directed by management.

“This adjustment has become necessary due to the continuous rise in operational costs, including diesel expenses, vehicle maintenance and spare parts, as well as other overhead costs. In addition, the recent closure of the Ojota dumpsite and the subsequent relocation to OWUELEPE in Ikorodu dumping site have significantly increased our logistics and disposal expenses.”

The company appealed for residents’ understanding, stressing that the review is essential to maintain efficient and reliable waste management services.

More insights

Under the new pricing structure effective April 2026, charges will vary according to property type.

Single rooms and shop owners will pay a minimum of N1,500 monthly.

Self-contained apartments are billed at N2,000.

One-bedroom flats will attract N3,500, while duplexes are set at N4,500.

Tariffs for churches, mosques, and markets were not specified.

The operator confirmed that previous monthly charges would no longer apply once the new rates take effect.

Get up to speed

The Olusosun dumpsite in Ojota has officially closed, prompting the relocation of waste disposal to Owuelepe in Ikorodu.

Lagos State Government has collaborated with private partners, including ZoomLion Nigeria, to develop transfer loading stations and Material Recovery Facilities for more efficient waste handling.

This move is part of the state’s effort to modernize waste management, reduce environmental hazards in residential areas, and transition toward structured recycling and disposal systems.

What you should know

Industry stakeholders had previously warned that existing tariffs were unsustainable.

In June 2025, the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN) called for cost-reflective pricing due to rising diesel prices, foreign exchange pressures, and widening operational losses.

The Lagos State Government has introduced reforms to improve efficiency, such as digitizing PSP payments, GPS-tracking waste trucks, and leasing compactor trucks to operators.

Long-term initiatives include waste-to-energy projects and expanded Material Recovery Facilities, which aim to reduce reliance on landfills and promote a circular waste economy.