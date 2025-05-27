The Lagos State Government has signed an agreement with ZoomLion Nigeria, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group, to construct a new Transfer Loading Station at the Olusosun dumpsite — a move that will pave the way for the eventual closure of one of the state’s most notorious landfill sites.

The announcement was made by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu via his official X account on Monday.

He described the initiative as a significant step toward addressing Lagos’ waste management challenges, noting that the state currently produces about 13,000 tonnes of waste every day.

“Today, I witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Lagos State Government and ZoomLion Nigeria, part of the Jospong Group, that marks a significant step in managing waste across our state.

“Lagos produces around 13,000 tonnes of waste every single day. That’s a huge number, and it’s clear we need stronger systems in place to deal with it. This partnership aims to address that.

“Through this agreement, we’ll be building a Transfer Loading Station at the Olusosun dumpsite, allowing us to shut down Olusosun completely,” the statement read in part.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the new Transfer Loading Station will enable the daily movement of 2,500 tonnes of waste from Olusosun to a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in Ikorodu, paving the way for the permanent closure of the dumpsite, long criticized for its environmental and health risks.

A similar setup is planned for the Solous III dumpsite in Igando, with 1,500 tonnes of waste to be redirected daily to a new recovery facility in Badagry.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the initiative supports the state’s environmental goals and vision of transforming Lagos into a cleaner, healthier mega-city. He added that the project is expected to create over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs while strengthening the state’s waste management infrastructure.

What you should know

The Olusosun dumpsite in Ojota, one of Africa’s largest open landfills, has been in use for over two decades. It has drawn concern over recurring fires, hazardous emissions, and its proximity to homes and businesses.

Although the Lagos State Government had previously expressed intent to shut it down, efforts stalled due to the absence of alternative facilities. The partnership with ZoomLion marks the first concrete step toward that goal.

ZoomLion Nigeria, a subsidiary of Ghana’s Jospong Group, brings regional expertise in sanitation and waste management. Its involvement is expected to boost Lagos’ transition to a more efficient system.

The planned Transfer Loading Station and Material Recovery Facilities represent a shift from landfill reliance to a structured recovery and recycling model — a method proven effective in many global cities.

While timelines remain undisclosed, attention will now turn to how quickly the government can deliver on its promise to phase out Olusosun and modernize waste infrastructure across the state.