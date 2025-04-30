The Lagos State Government has announced sweeping reforms in the waste management sector, including mandatory GPS tracking of all waste disposal trucks and a full transition to digital payments for services rendered by Private Sector Participants (PSPs).

The initiative is aimed at integrating real-time data into a centralized digital platform to enhance monitoring, boost accountability, and improve overall service delivery.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Wahab said the move followed a strategic meeting with the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAM), the Managing Director of LAWMA, and the ministry’s Permanent Secretary. The meeting, he noted, focused on strengthening the state’s commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable environment through improved efficiency, transparency, and innovation in PSP operations.

“I held a strategic meeting with the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAM) alongside the MD of LAWMA and our Perm Sec. The goal was clear—Lagos cannot achieve a cleaner, more sustainable environment without greater efficiency, transparency, and innovation in PSP operations.

“As custodians of one of the most vital services in our megacity, PSP operators must evolve. Cash transactions must be fully digitalized. Every truck should be GPS-tracked and integrated into a digital portal accessible from any device. We need real-time data, not assumptions,” Wahab’s post read in part.

The commissioner emphasized the government’s willingness to support PSPs, while stressing the need for a reciprocal commitment to transparency and effective service delivery.

He also pointed out the critical importance of accurately enumerating all serviced households and commercial premises to ensure comprehensive coverage, in line with Lagos’s rapid urban growth.

What you should know

Beyond plans to GPS-track all waste trucks and digitize payments for Private Sector Participants (PSPs), the Lagos State Government, through the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has outlined additional measures to improve waste collection.

In April 2025, LAWMA announced plans to procure and lease compactor trucks to PSP operators, aimed at addressing operational challenges from foreign exchange volatility and rising diesel prices, which have impacted PSP efficiency despite government subsidies.

The Lagos State Government has also highlighted the economic potential of transitioning to a circular economy. LAWMA estimates that Lagos could generate up to $2.5 billion annually by prioritizing recycling and reuse.

Currently, the state disposes of around 13,000 tonnes of waste daily in landfills, but LAWMA projects that adopting a circular economy could divert up to 10,000 tonnes of waste per day into productive use.

To support this transition, LAWMA is promoting waste sorting at the source and establishing community recycling centers. These centers will allow residents to exchange recyclable materials, such as PET bottles, paper, metals, and food waste, for incentives, fostering a more sustainable and efficient waste management system.