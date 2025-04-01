The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has announced plans to procure compactor trucks and lease them to Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators in a bid to enhance waste collection and ensure a cleaner Lagos.

LAWMA’s Managing Director/CEO, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, revealed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), as reported on the NAN website on Tuesday.

Gbadegesin noted that the initiative aims to ease operational challenges caused by rising costs and economic pressures.

He noted that while the Lagos State Government provides monthly subsidies to PSP operators, factors like foreign exchange volatility and soaring diesel prices have strained their efficiency.

“Unfortunately, because of the economic situation, volatility in the foreign exchange market, and increasing cost of diesel, a lot of the PSP operators are struggling.

“We are developing an intervention programme where we are going to bring in trucks and make them available to them on a lease basis,” he stated.

The initiative, he added, has become necessary to bridge gaps in waste management service delivery.

More insights

Furthermore, LAWMA’s Managing Director/CEO stated that in partnership with 428 PSP operators, the agency currently manages waste collection across Lagos, servicing 40 routes at least twice or thrice daily.

He, however, highlighted that the city’s rapidly growing population continues to strain existing waste disposal systems, highlighting the need for more efficient solutions.

Gbadegesin urged residents to desist from indiscriminate waste dumping, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in maintaining a clean and sustainable environment.

The newly introduced truck leasing scheme aims to ease operational challenges for PSP operators and enhance waste collection efficiency across the state.

What you should know

Beyond the plans to lease compactor trucks to PSP operators, LAWMA has highlighted the economic potential of a well-structured circular economy, estimating that Lagos could generate up to $2.5 billion annually by prioritizing recycling and reuse.

Currently, the state disposes of approximately 13,000 tonnes of waste daily in landfills under the traditional linear model.

However, LAWMA projects that adopting a circular economy approach could divert up to 10,000 tonnes of waste per day into productive use, unlocking significant economic and environmental benefits.

To facilitate this transition, LAWMA is promoting waste sorting at the source and the establishment of community recycling centers. These hubs will allow residents to exchange recyclable materials—such as PET bottles, paper, metals, and food waste—for incentives, fostering a more sustainable and efficient waste management system.