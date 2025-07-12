Quebec, one of the ten provinces of Canada has officially halted new family reunification sponsorship applications for spouses, common-law partners, and adult dependent children until June 25, 2026.

The province says it has reached its newly established cap on applications under the Family Reunification Program.

According to a release from the Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration (MIFI), the province will not accept additional applications in certain categories until the next intake cycle.

Cap reached

As of July 9, 2025, MIFI confirmed it had hit the limit of 13,000 family sponsorship applications set under the Family Reunification Program. Of this number, 10,400 spots were allocated for sponsoring spouses, common-law partners, conjugal partners, and adult children, while 2,600 were for parents, grandparents, or other eligible relatives.

The intake was assessed on a first-come, first-served basis. Individuals who now attempt to submit sponsorships in these categories will be unable to proceed until the next intake opens on June 25, 2026.

If you live in Quebec or plan to reside in the province and were hoping to sponsor a spouse or adult child, this intake freeze will halt your ability to move forward with MIFI’s part of the process.

According to the official update, applications submitted after July 9, 2025, will be returned unprocessed.

Individuals exempted

Despite the suspension, Quebec has clarified that several categories remain exempt from the intake freeze. These include:

Unmarried dependent children under 18

Children being adopted

Orphaned minors (siblings, nieces, nephews, or grandchildren of the sponsor)

Dependent adult children with disabilities

Dependents added to a family sponsorship application already in progress

These exemptions ensure the continued protection and reunification of vulnerable family members, even under the new restrictions.

Reason for the Suspension

According to Travel Biz, MIFI stated that the measure is not only about managing processing capacity but also intended to address housing pressures in the province by aligning immigration levels with Quebec’s ability to integrate newcomers, particularly regarding housing availability and public services.

The province is grappling with a housing crunch, especially in major cities like Montreal, where rising rent and shortages have put pressure on policymakers.

Prospective sponsors affected by the suspension must now wait until June 25, 2026, for the next intake window, while those who applied before the cap or fall under exempt categories can continue with the process.

All applicants are advised to monitor MIFI’s updates, consult licensed immigration professionals, and begin preparing their documents ahead of the 2026 reopening.