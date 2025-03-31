The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has revealed that the state has the potential to generate up to $2.5 billion annually from a well-structured circular economy.

The Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He emphasized the economic and environmental benefits of transitioning from a linear waste management model to a circular economy, where materials are reused and recycled to minimize waste.

From landfills to economic value

Gbadegesin stated that Lagos currently transports about 13,000 tonnes of waste daily to landfills under the traditional linear model. However, he noted that adopting a circular economy could divert up to 10,000 tonnes of waste daily into productive uses, unlocking significant economic value.

“We were used to the linear model where waste is collected, dumped, and buried. Now, we are introducing a circular economy where waste has value. About 90% of our waste still has economic potential if properly sorted,” he explained.

To achieve this, LAWMA is pushing for waste sorting at the source, alongside the establishment of community recycling centers.

These hubs will allow residents to exchange recyclable materials—such as PET bottles, paper, metals, and food waste—for incentives, creating a sustainable recycling ecosystem.

“We need massive public sensitization and advocacy to drive this change. People must begin to sort waste at home, and we must have structured collection points where off-takers can process these materials,” Gbadegesin added.

Collaborative efforts for a greener Lagos

The LAWMA boss noted that the agency is working with sister organizations to ensure the success of the initiative.

While progress is being made, he admitted that more awareness is needed to highlight the economic and environmental benefits of a circular economy in Lagos.

With proper implementation, Lagos could transform its waste management system, turning trash into a $2.5 billion annual revenue stream while promoting sustainability.

What you should know

Last October industry players under the aegis of Lagos Recyclers Association (LAGRA) had had declared that Nigeria has been missing out on opportunities in the global circular market due to its inability to harness its potential.

According to the President of LAGRA, Femi Idowu-Adegoke, the circular economy with a market value of about $10 billion could add to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth if well harnessed and Nigerians start to reuse and recycle their waste products.

Citing a report from PricewaterhouseCoopers, he has said the global circular economy will generate over $4.5 trillion by 2030.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to develop a waste recycling mindset where waste is no longer discarded but transitioned into other usable products like slippers, bags, and shoes.

The circular economy covers both economic aspects (value addition, job creation, GDP growth) as well as environmental aspects (focusing on materials and resources).