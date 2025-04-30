The Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Aliyu, has announced that the agency has successfully mobilised contractors back to their project sites nationwide to complete previously abandoned electricity infrastructure.

Speaking on Wednesday in Lagos during a media chat held on the sidelines of the launch of Bellazir Energy Ltd., Aliyu disclosed that he inherited numerous stalled projects upon assuming office, but stressed that the agency has made significant progress in resolving those challenges, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

“One by one, we paid all outstanding debts to contractors, mobilised them back to their sites, and ensured completion. If any remains incomplete, it’s likely due to insufficient budget provision, not abandonment,” Aliyu stated.

“We are targeting close to N1 trillion to continue implementing critical projects across the country,” he said.

He added that currently, there are no abandoned projects under the supervision of the REA.

According to the MD, the REA has launched several bold initiatives aimed at closing the energy access gap and accelerating electrification, particularly in rural and underserved communities across Nigeria.

A key initiative, he said, is the establishment of the Renewable Energy Asset Management Company (REAMC), which was recently approved by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu. The new company, according to Aliyu, will hold large REA projects on its balance sheet and use its assets as leverage to raise substantial financing from the market.

REA to establish Renewable Energy University

In a related development, Aliyu revealed that the agency is working on the creation of a Renewable Energy University.

He said feasibility studies, led by a consulting firm, are already underway as part of a broader effort to build local technical capacity and deepen expertise in Nigeria’s energy value chain.

He further outlined the progress under the Energising Education Programme (EEP) Phase Three, which involves the electrification of eight federal universities. These include:

Modibbo Adama University, Yola

University of Port Harcourt

University of Uyo

Federal University of Technology, Owerri

Federal University, Nasarawa

Federal University, Lokoja

Two other unnamed federal institutions

Aliyu said preparations are already in motion for Phase Four of the programme, which will cover another eight universities: Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, University of Nigeria Nsukka, Ahmadu Bello University, University of Benin, and federal universities in Taraba and Jigawa states.

In line with efforts to boost local solar energy manufacturing, the REA boss disclosed that he recently visited a photovoltaic (PV) panel manufacturing plant located in Ikotun, Lagos.

“There has been debate over the federal government’s stance on PV panel importation. What we are championing is localisation,” he explained.

“The Ikotun factory has a 100 megawatt capacity. We inspected their production line, quality control, and standards—all of which are promising. We’re working to support and replicate such investments across the country.”

Aliyu also lauded the launch of Bellazir Energy Ltd., describing it as a significant milestone for gender inclusivity in Nigeria’s energy sector. He noted that the company, being woman-led, signals positive progress in creating opportunities for female leadership within the industry.

He added that Bellazir’s plans to expand into renewable energy are encouraging and align with the REA’s broader mandate of promoting sustainable energy solutions.

More insights

On Monday, REA signed grant agreements with nine renewable energy companies to provide electricity access to 17.5 million Nigerians.

Aliyu, who spoke at the signing ceremony, said the project aimed to electrify 17.5 million Nigerians by deploying 1,350 mini-grids.