Newly released internal Shell documents have revealed that senior executives approved the continued operation of oil pipelines in Nigeria’s Niger Delta despite repeated warnings from engineers about environmental risks and the potential for oil spills.

Newly released internal Shell documents have revealed that senior executives approved the continued operation of oil pipelines in Nigeria’s Niger Delta despite repeated warnings from engineers about environmental risks and the potential for oil spills.

The documents, obtained by the BBC amid an ongoing class-action lawsuit before the English High Court involving the Bille and Ogale communities in Rivers State, include emails, internal reports, memos, and presentations spanning several years.

According to the records, executives at the former parent company, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS), were aware of widespread oil theft and hundreds of illegal pipeline connections between 2008 and 2013 but chose to keep production running in order to minimise operational disruptions.

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What the report is saying

The documents indicate that Shell executives approved exemptions from internal safety and environmental standards while allowing pipeline operations to continue despite concerns raised by technical teams.

Ann Pickard, then Executive Vice-President for Sub-Saharan Africa, wrote in an email following engineers’ recommendation for immediate action to remove illegal connections.

She acknowledged that it “was not an easy decision,” but argued that continuing operations represented the “lower risk to both people and the environment.”

“You are right, we may have to deal with it in the future,” she added.

Vincent Holtam, who was then general manager for onshore assets for Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary, replied to warn colleagues that doing so could “do more harm than good”.

“I have no doubt that this [audit] will come out as UNACCEPTABLE, in which case we may be very exposed in disputing any oil loss claims from the Government or compensation claims from the community,” he wrote.

Internal documents referenced an initiative known as “Project Madrid,” which reportedly developed strategies for maintaining production despite extensive crude theft and environmental concerns.

One presentation warned that continued operations could expose the company to accusations that it was “knowingly polluting” the environment.

The documents also revealed discussions around public relations strategies aimed at directing attention toward oil theft while reducing focus on allegations that the company had failed to remove illegal pipeline connections.

More Insights

The revelations emerge as Shell faces legal action in the United Kingdom over allegations of environmental damage caused by oil spills in the Niger Delta. The case has also renewed scrutiny of the company’s longstanding position that responsibility for environmental damage rested with its former Nigerian subsidiary, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC).

The documents suggest senior executives at Royal Dutch Shell were directly involved in decisions relating to pipeline operations in Nigeria.

Internal communications reportedly acknowledged environmental risks associated with continued production in areas affected by widespread oil theft.

The records cover a period between 2008 and 2013 when crude oil theft and illegal pipeline connections were widespread in the Niger Delta.

The disclosures raise fresh questions about corporate oversight and environmental risk management within Shell’s Nigerian operations.

The case is one of several legal and environmental disputes linked to decades of oil production in the Niger Delta, where communities have long complained about pollution, environmental degradation, and the impact of oil spills on livelihoods.

What you should know

Environmental pollution linked to oil production has remained one of the most contentious issues in Nigeria’s oil-producing communities for decades.