President Bola Tinubu on Thursday conferred national honours on late Chief Moshood Abiola, a former chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission (NEC), and Humphrey Nwosu, among others.

Tinubu conferred the national honours on them during his June 12 address to a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tinibu said, “During my address, I announced 139 National Honours to recognize the outstanding contributions of heroes who have shaped our democracy. Notably, 68 of these honours were awarded posthumously, acknowledging the enduring legacy of their sacrifices. In addition, I exercised my constitutional powers to grant a presidential pardon to the ‘Ogoni Nine,’ who were also honored with national recognition.”

Late Musa Yar’Adua bags GCFR

The posthumous national honours on Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (GCFR), Prof. Humphrey Nwosu (CON), Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (CON), Alhaji Balarabe Musa (CFR), Pa. Alfred Rewani (CFR), Bagauda Kaltho (OON), Chima Ubani (OON), Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti (CON), Alao Aka Bashorun (CON), Chief Frank Kokori (CON), Emma Ezeazu (OON), Bamidele Aturu (OON), Fredrick Fasehun (CON), Professor Festus Iyayi (CON), Dr John Yima Sen (OON), Alhaja Sawaba Gambo (CON), Dr. Edwin Madunagu (CON), Dr. Alex Ibru (CON), Chief Bola Ige (CFR), Pa. Reuben Fasoranti (CFR), Sen. Ayo Fasanmi (CON), Sen. Polycarp Nwite (CON) and Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo (CON).

He also confered national honours on Prof. Wole Soyinka (GCON), Prof. Olatunji Dare (CON), the journalist and journalism teacher; Kunle Ajibade (OON); Nosa Igiebor (OON), Dapo Olorunyomi (OON), Bayo Onanuga (CON), Ayo Obe (OON), Dare Babarinsa (CON), Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah (CON), Senator Shehu Sani (CON), Governor Uba Sani (CON), Barrister Femi Falana, SAN (CON), Prof. Shafideen Amuwo (CON), Barrister Luke Aghanenu (OON), Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi (CON), Hon. Labaran Maku (OON), Dr. Tunji Alausa (CON), Mr Nick Dazang (OON), Hon Abdul Oroh (OON), Odia Ofeimun (CON), Seye Kehinde (OON), Barrister Felix Morka (CON) Barrister Ledum Mitee (CON), Hon. Olawale Osun (CON), Dr. Amos Akingba (CON), Prof. Segun Gbadegesin (CON), Mobolaji Akinyemi (CFR), Dr. Kayode Shonoiki (CON), Prof. Julius Ihonvbere (CON), Prof. Bayo Williams (CON), Sen. Abu Ibrahim (CFR), and Sen. Ame Ebute (CFR).

Presiding NASS officers also decorated

The President also formally decorated the presiding officers of the National Assembly with the National Honours previously conferred upon them last year. These include: Senate President, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio (GCON); Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD (GCON); Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Ibrahim Barau (CFR); and Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu (CFR).