Tunji-Ojo challenges Atiku over border reopening pledge

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has pushed back against comments by former Vice President and African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has pushed back against comments by former Vice President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, insisting that Nigeria’s borders are not closed and therefore do not require reopening.

The minister’s remarks followed Atiku’s recent pledge to reopen Nigeria’s land borders and ease the movement of goods across neighbouring countries if elected president in 2027.

Atiku had argued that border closures disrupted transborder trade, contributed to business failures and worsened insecurity, particularly in northern border communities.

What they are saying

In a statement posted on X on Saturday, Tunji-Ojo said the former vice president’s comments did not accurately reflect the current state of Nigeria’s border operations.

As Minister of Interior, with oversight responsibility for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the agency responsible for border and migration management, Tunji-Ojo said it was necessary to clarify the facts.

According to him, several border posts closed under the previous administration were reopened years ago.

“On 16 December 2020, the previous government reopened Seme, Illela, Maigatari and Mfum, with the rest to follow. Idiroko and Ikom were reopened for goods and services on 20 April 2022, while Kamba and Tsamiya in Kebbi State were reopened under the current administration in February 2026, linking Nigeria with Niger Republic and Benin Republic respectively,” he stated.

The minister also addressed Atiku’s references to Nigeria’s borders with Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Benin Republic, noting that some closures in the North-East were security-related rather than trade-driven.

He explained that the closures of Banki and Amchidé border crossings dated back to 2014 when Boko Haram insurgency forced their shutdown, adding that they were gradually reopened following joint security efforts involving Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad.

“Folding this separate, security-driven history into one continuous 2019 shutdown misrepresents two distinct issues—trade regulation and counter-insurgency—as a single failure,” Tunji-Ojo said.

Security considerations remain key

The minister acknowledged that not all border crossings currently operate without restrictions but stressed that such measures are based on prevailing security assessments.

According to him, tighter controls remain necessary in areas affected by banditry and residual insurgent activity.

“Where banditry or residual insurgent activity persists, tighter control is a deliberate security judgment, not neglect. Reopening ahead of the security situation would expose traders and border communities to greater risk,” he added.

Tunji-Ojo argued that modern border management requires a balance between security, customs compliance, documentation requirements and trade facilitation rather than a choice between complete closure and unrestricted access.

He urged political actors to focus on presenting alternative policy proposals instead of revisiting what he described as inaccurate interpretations of recent history.

“Political competition should not become a competition to rewrite recent history. If he has a new border proposal, he should set it out and explain how it differs from the current approach,” the minister said.

Backstory

Atiku, who is seeking the presidency under the ADC platform, recently criticized Nigeria’s border management policies, arguing that the closure of land borders had damaged livelihoods and weakened economic activity in border communities.

In a video circulated by the ADC and its supporters, the former vice president described transborder trade as a legitimate source of income for many Nigerians.

“Northern states border Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Benin Republic. You close all those borders, and all the young men and women who depend on transborder trade lose their businesses and become unemployed. How can there be security?” Atiku said.

He pledged to reopen borders and implement policies that would facilitate trade and the movement of goods if elected in 2027.

What you should know

The exchange comes as Atiku intensifies his campaign ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The former vice president has recently unveiled several policy positions, including a proposal to restore targeted fuel subsidy support focused on domestic refining and production rather than the previous import subsidy regime.

According to Atiku, such measures would help reduce living costs and improve the purchasing power of Nigerians while supporting local industry.