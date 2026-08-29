Burkina Faso proposes bilateral talks with Nigeria to reset relations

Burkina Faso has proposed a high-level bilateral session with Nigeria aimed at reviewing existing areas of cooperation and identifying new...

Burkina Faso has proposed a high-level bilateral session with Nigeria aimed at reviewing existing areas of cooperation and identifying new opportunities for partnership as both countries seek to strengthen diplomatic ties.

The proposal was made on Friday in Ouagadougou when Nigeria’s newly appointed Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Ambassador Syndoph Endoni, presented his Letter of Credence.

Burkina Faso’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Marie Traoré, received the envoy and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to deepening relations with Africa’s largest economy.

What they are saying

Speaking during the meeting, Traoré described Endoni’s assumption of duty as an opportunity to reinforce the longstanding relationship between both countries.

He highlighted the shared history, common heritage and regional challenges that continue to bind Nigeria and Burkina Faso together.

According to him, both governments should take advantage of the moment to reassess current areas of collaboration and chart a new course for future engagement.

“I support the convening of a bilateral session where both governments can comprehensively review existing cooperation and explore new prospects,” Traoré said.

The proposed dialogue is expected to provide a platform for both countries to strengthen cooperation in areas such as security, trade, diplomacy and regional stability.

Ambassador advocates African solidarity

In his response, Endoni conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s appreciation to Burkina Faso’s leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, for accepting his accreditation.

He also thanked the Burkinabe government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the warm reception extended to him since his arrival in Ouagadougou.

The Nigerian envoy pledged to work closely with Burkinabe authorities to address issues of mutual concern and develop joint solutions to common challenges facing both countries.

Endoni stressed the need for stronger African solidarity and greater confidence among African nations in resolving disputes internally.

“As Africans, we must learn to accept ourselves and make efforts to resist the urge to wash our dirty linens outside,” he said.

He further expressed his commitment to strengthening Nigeria-Burkina Faso relations in a spirit of brotherhood and constructive engagement.

Get up to speed

The move comes against the backdrop of recent diplomatic tensions between Nigeria and members of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), which comprises Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

One of the most notable incidents occurred in December 2025, when Burkina Faso detained 11 Nigerian Air Force personnel and a C-130 aircraft after authorities in the country described the aircraft’s landing in Bobo-Dioulasso as an “unfriendly act.”

The Nigerian Air Force rejected the allegation, explaining that the aircraft diverted to Burkina Faso solely for safety reasons after the crew detected a technical issue during a ferry mission to Portugal.

The incident sparked concern among Nigerians and the families of the detained personnel before both governments eventually resolved the matter through diplomatic engagement.

What you should know

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger formally exited the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on January 29, 2025, and subsequently strengthened cooperation under the Alliance of Sahel States framework.

Despite the withdrawal, ECOWAS has maintained transitional arrangements to preserve trade, movement and other benefits for citizens across the region while continuing efforts to engage the three countries on political, economic and security matters.