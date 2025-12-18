Nigeria and Burkina Faso have amicably resolved the recent issue concerning the detention of Nigerian Air Force personnel and the C-130 military aircraft.

This is confirmed in a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to Minster of Foreign Affairs, Alkasim Abdulkadir.

The resolution was achieved during high-level talks in Ouagadougou on Wednesday, where a Nigerian delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, met with Burkina Faso’s President, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

The 11 Nigerian military personnel and the C-130 aircraft were detained on December 8, 2025, after the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) described their landing in Bobo-Dioulasso as an “unfriendly act carried out in defiance of international law”

Delivering Tinubu’s message

The delegation delivered a message of solidarity and fraternity from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to regional cooperation and good neighbourliness.

Following the talks, the detained crew were said to have been released and later met by the Nigerian delegation. Reports confirmed that the personnel were in high spirits, reflecting the success of the diplomatic mission.

“In the same spirit of constructive engagement, the two governments amicably resolved the issue concerning Nigerian Air Force pilots and crew, reinforcing mutual confidence and highlighting the effectiveness of dialogue in addressing sensitive matters,” the statement said.

Strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation

Discussions between both governments further focused on advancing political, security, and economic cooperation, with particular emphasis on coordinated responses to regional security challenges and collective action through existing sub-regional frameworks.

President Traoré welcomed the Nigerian delegation and expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for the goodwill message.

He acknowledged the long-standing ties between Nigeria and Burkina Faso, stressing the importance of closer collaboration in addressing shared security and development challenges across the Sahel and West Africa.

Ambassador Tuggar reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to work closely with Burkina Faso in advancing stability and development. “Nigeria remains firmly supportive of initiatives aimed at strengthening regional cohesion, peace, and economic integration,” he said, noting that the mission was designed to build confidence and reinforce mutual trust.

Delegation and next steps

Both sides agreed to sustain regular consultations and pursue practical measures to deepen bilateral cooperation and regional integration, reflecting a shared resolve to promote peace, unity, and stability in the sub-region.

The Nigerian delegation included Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency; Air Vice Marshal A. Y. Abdullahi, Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Air Force; Ambassador Olawale Emmanuel Awe, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to ECOWAS; and Ambassador Wahab Akande, Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit and subsequent resolution highlight Nigeria’s preference for diplomacy and neighbourly engagement, reinforcing the country’s commitment to regional security collaboration and adherence to international norms.

What you should know

On December 8, 2025, the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) had claimed that it compelled a Nigerian Air Force aircraft carrying 11 Nigerian soldiers to land in Bobo-Dioulasso for allegedly violating Burkina Faso’s airspace.

Dismissing the allegation, the NAF said the diversion was solely a safety-driven decision taken by the crew after identifying a technical concern mid-flight.

The NAF said arrangements were underway to continue the ferry mission to Portugal as originally planned, but many Nigerians, including family members of the detained military personnel, are becoming worried for their safety.