Top 10 countries with the world’s worst traffic in 2026

Numbeo's Traffic Index by Country 2026 Mid-Year report ranks countries based on the severity of their traffic conditions using a composite Traffic Index that considers factors such as average commute times, commuter dissatisfaction, transport system efficiency, and estimated CO₂ emissions from daily travel.

Traffic congestion has become a daily reality for millions of people around the world, with longer journeys, crowded roads, and overstretched transport networks making commuting increasingly difficult.

Beyond the inconvenience, heavy traffic also takes an economic and environmental toll by reducing productivity, increasing fuel consumption, and contributing to carbon emissions.

Numbeo’s Traffic Index by Country 2026 Mid-Year report ranks countries based on the severity of their traffic conditions using a composite Traffic Index that considers factors such as average commute times, commuter dissatisfaction, transport system efficiency, and estimated CO₂ emissions from daily travel.

The report also tracks how long commuters spend travelling each day, the level of frustration associated with those journeys, and the environmental impact of daily commuting.

Here are the 10 countries with the world’s worst traffic in the mid-2026 rankings.

10. Colombia

Colombia ranked 10th among the countries with the world’s worst traffic in the mid-2026 rankings, recording a Traffic Index of 196.0.

The South American country recorded an average one-way commute of 46.3 minutes, the shortest among the countries in the top 10. Its Time Exp. Index of 4,148.6 suggests commuters still experience considerable dissatisfaction from time spent in traffic.

Colombia posted an Inefficiency Index of 208.1, the lowest among the countries ranked, while its CO₂ Emission Index of 5,009.4 was among the lowest in the top 10. Despite recording the lowest scores across several key metrics, the country still featured among the world’s most traffic-congested nations.

9. India

India ranked ninth among the countries with the world’s worst traffic in the mid-2026 rankings, recording a Traffic Index of 205.1.

The South Asian country, home to bustling cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, recorded an average one-way commute of 46.5 minutes. Its Time Exp. Index of 4,242.7 suggests commuters continue to experience notable dissatisfaction due to time spent in traffic.

India recorded an Inefficiency Index of 245.6, indicating persistent transport system challenges, while its CO₂ Emission Index of 6,041.8 reflects the estimated emissions associated with daily commuting.

8. Iran

Iran ranked eighth among the countries with the world’s worst traffic in the mid-2026 rankings, recording a Traffic Index of 215.3.

The Middle Eastern country recorded an average one-way commute of 47.5 minutes, while its Time Exp. Index of 4,765.9 indicates that many commuters continue to experience dissatisfaction from extended travel times.

Iran stood out for recording the second-lowest Inefficiency Index among the countries ranked at 236.9, suggesting comparatively fewer transport system inefficiencies despite remaining in the global top 10 for traffic. It also recorded a CO₂ Emission Index of 6,952.

7. Peru

Peru ranked seventh among the countries with the world’s worst traffic in the mid-2026 rankings, recording a Traffic Index of 225.7.

The South American country recorded an average one-way commute of 50 minutes, while its Time Exp. Index of 6,348.2 indicates that commuters continue to experience significant frustration from prolonged journeys.

Peru posted an Inefficiency Index of 266.6, reflecting ongoing transport system challenges. It also recorded a CO₂ Emission Index of 6,346.7, suggesting daily commuting contributes substantially to transport-related carbon emissions.

6. Egypt

Egypt ranked sixth among the countries with the world’s worst traffic in the mid-2026 rankings, recording a Traffic Index of 226.7.

The North African country, home to the densely populated capital of Cairo, recorded an average one-way commute of 47.7 minutes. Its Time Exp. Index of 4,927.7 suggests commuters continue to face notable dissatisfaction due to time spent in traffic.

Egypt recorded an Inefficiency Index of 278.2, while its CO₂ Emission Index of 8,470.7 was the third-highest among the countries ranked, highlighting the environmental impact of daily commuting despite shorter average travel times than several countries above it.

5. Kenya

Kenya ranked fifth among the countries with the world’s worst traffic in the mid-2026 rankings, recording a Traffic Index of 238.0.

The East African country, whose capital Nairobi is known for heavy traffic congestion, recorded an average one-way commute of 51.2 minutes. Its Time Exp. Index of 7,223.6 indicates that many commuters still experience considerable dissatisfaction from lengthy daily journeys.

Although lower than the four countries above it, Kenya’s Inefficiency Index of 268.1 still points to notable transport system challenges. The country also recorded a CO₂ Emission Index of 7,296.5.

4. Bangladesh

Bangladesh ranked fourth among the countries with the world’s worst traffic in the mid-2026 rankings, recording a Traffic Index of 246.2.

The South Asian country, home to the densely populated capital of Dhaka, recorded an average one-way commute of 55.4 minutes, the third-longest among the countries ranked. Its Time Exp. Index of 10,776.8 indicates a high level of dissatisfaction among commuters spending extended periods in traffic.

Bangladesh also posted an Inefficiency Index of 312.7. However, with a CO₂ Emission Index of 4,805.2, it recorded the lowest estimated commuting-related carbon emissions among the top 10 despite its high level of traffic congestion.

3. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka ranked third among the countries with the world’s worst traffic in the mid-2026 rankings, recording a Traffic Index of 254.5.

The South Asian island nation recorded an average one-way commute of 53.8 minutes, while its Time Exp. Index of 9,357.7 reflects the growing dissatisfaction associated with long journeys.

Sri Lanka also recorded an Inefficiency Index of 351.8, the second-highest among the countries ranked after Nigeria, pointing to significant transport system challenges despite shorter commute times than the top two countries.

2. Costa Rica

Costa Rica ranked second among the countries with the world’s worst traffic in the mid-2026 rankings, recording a Traffic Index of 301.0, behind only Nigeria.

Located in Central America, the country recorded an average one-way commute of 60 minutes, making it the second-longest on the list. Its Time Exp. Index of 15,793.9 also points to a high level of frustration among commuters spending extended periods in traffic.

Costa Rica stood out for recording the highest CO₂ Emission Index (9,516.5) among the countries ranked, suggesting daily commutes generated the greatest estimated carbon emissions. It also posted an Inefficiency Index of 314.5, reflecting persistent transport system challenges.

1. Nigeria

Nigeria ranked first among the countries with the world’s worst traffic in the mid-2026 rankings, recording a Traffic Index of 320.3.

Home to Lagos, one of Africa’s busiest commercial centres and a city widely known for chronic traffic congestion, Nigeria recorded the longest average one-way commute on the list at 63.8 minutes. The country also posted the highest Time Exp. Index of 20,830.6, reflecting the sharp rise in commuter dissatisfaction associated with lengthy journeys.

Nigeria’s Inefficiency Index stood at 362.4, the highest among the countries ranked, pointing to significant transport system challenges, including long commutes and heavy reliance on private vehicles. It also recorded one of the highest estimated commuting-related CO₂ emission levels, topping nearly every major traffic indicator in the report.