Vietnam says health declaration not mandatory for international travellers

The Vietnamese government has clarified that international travellers will not be required to complete a health declaration before entering, leaving or transiting through the country from July 1, 2026, dispelling earlier reports that suggested the measure had become mandatory.

The Vietnamese government has clarified that international travellers will not be required to complete a health declaration before entering, leaving or transiting through the country from July 1, 2026, dispelling earlier reports that suggested the measure had become mandatory.

In a clarification issued by Vietnam’s Ministry of Health, authorities said the recently introduced health declaration framework under Decree No. 165/2026/NĐ-CP serves only as a legal mechanism that can be activated during public health emergencies or disease outbreaks, and is not a standing requirement for all travellers, Travel biz reported.

The clarification means that foreign visitors travelling to Vietnam for tourism, business or transit purposes will not need to submit a separate health declaration unless the Ministry of Health formally announces its activation in response to a specific health threat.

What they are saying

According to the ministry, the framework is designed to enable authorities to respond quickly to future disease outbreaks while avoiding unnecessary travel restrictions during normal periods.

While the health declaration is not currently required, Vietnam said its digital arrival card, known as the Pre-Arrival Information system, remains an immigration requirement at designated entry points.

Eligible international travellers are expected to continue submitting their personal, travel and visa information online before arriving at immigration checkpoints where the system is applicable.

The ministry also warned travellers against using unofficial websites claiming to offer border health declaration services.

Specifically, officials stated that tokhaiyte.vn is not being used for international arrivals, departures or transit passengers. They added that an official digital platform for health declarations is still under development and will only be launched if the requirement is activated during a future public health emergency.

How the system would operate if activated

Vietnam said that should a disease outbreak necessitate mandatory health declarations, travellers would be able to complete the process either online or through paper forms.

The declarations would be available in both Vietnamese and English and could be submitted within seven days before entering, leaving or transiting through the country.

Authorities noted that additional requirements may be introduced depending on the nature of the disease outbreak and the border checkpoints affected.

What you should know

For now, travellers heading to Vietnam only need to comply with the country’s existing immigration requirements, including carrying valid passports, visas or e-Visas where applicable, and completing the digital arrival card if required.

The latest clarification aligns with the broader approach adopted by several Asian countries, which have retained legal provisions for emergency health measures without imposing routine health declaration requirements on international travellers.

The move is expected to ease uncertainty among travellers following reports that suggested Vietnam had introduced compulsory health declaration forms for all international passengers from July 1.

By maintaining the framework as a contingency measure rather than a permanent border requirement, Vietnam aims to preserve its ability to respond swiftly to future public health threats while supporting seamless international travel and tourism.