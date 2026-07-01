Top 10 countries actively recruiting Nigerian professionals in 2026

This ranking is based on an assessment of official government immigration programmes, embassy recruitment announcements, skilled-worker visa pathways and labour shortage occupations published for the 2026 recruitment cycle.

For many young Nigerians, japa has become a career strategy.

Faced with rising living costs, limited job opportunities and economic uncertainty at home, and even insecurity, thousands of Nigerian professionals are increasingly looking abroad for better-paying jobs, career progression and improved quality of life.

The trend is reflected in survey data.

According to Afrobarometer, 56% of Nigerians have considered leaving the country, representing a 20-percentage-point increase from 36% in 2017.

While countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom have tightened several immigration pathways in recent years, a different trend is emerging elsewhere.

A combination of ageing populations, declining birth rates, persistent labour shortages and post-pandemic workforce gaps has pushed several economies to actively expand skilled-worker immigration programmes.

From healthcare and engineering to information technology, construction and agriculture, governments are opening new pathways to attract foreign professionals—including qualified Nigerians.

Using official government immigration portals, embassy recruitment notices and national visa programmes published during the 2026 recruitment cycle, Nairametrics identified ten countries currently providing some of the strongest employment pathways for skilled Nigerian workers.

This ranking is based on an assessment of official government immigration programmes, embassy recruitment announcements, skilled-worker visa pathways and labour shortage occupations published for the 2026 recruitment cycle.

The ranking does not suggest that these countries recruit Nigerians exclusively. Rather, they maintain official programmes through which qualified Nigerian professionals can legally apply for work opportunities. Priority was given to countries with active recruitment channels, clear occupation lists and transparent visa pathways.

One trend stood out across almost every country reviewed: healthcare workers remain the world’s most sought-after professionals. Nurses, doctors, caregivers and allied health workers appeared on nearly every country’s shortage list. Engineering, ICT, construction, education, agriculture and skilled trades were also consistently in demand.

10. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia continues to recruit foreign healthcare professionals to support the expansion of its healthcare system under Vision 2030. Recruitment is largely conducted through hospitals and licensed healthcare recruiters, with employers covering visa processing, professional licensing, accommodation and medical insurance.

Unlike many Western countries, professionals can secure employment before completing local licensing requirements. Successful applicants later undergo credential verification, licensing through the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties and competency examinations before commencing practice.

9. Japan

Japan is expanding its Specified Skilled Worker programme to address severe labour shortages caused by its ageing population. The country plans to admit more than 500,000 foreign workers across multiple sectors, making it one of Asia’s largest labour migration programmes.

Applicants must pass both Japanese language and occupation-specific skills examinations before securing employment with a Japanese company. Successful candidates then obtain a Certificate of Eligibility before applying for a work visa.

8. Spain

Spain has overhauled its immigration system to make it easier for foreign professionals to live and work in the country. Recent reforms extended job-seeking visas, simplified the transition from study to work permits and expanded pathways for highly qualified professionals.

Professionals with employment contracts approved by Spanish authorities can apply through the Consulate General of Spain in Lagos, while executives and researchers can use dedicated fast-track pathways.

7. Italy

Italy continues to rely on its annual Decreto Flussi programme to fill labour shortages across key sectors of the economy. For 2026, the government allocated 164,850 work permits under the scheme.

Applications are processed through highly competitive “Click Day” online submissions, making early preparation essential for both employers and applicants.

6. Ireland

Ireland continues expanding its Critical Skills Employment Permit to address shortages across healthcare, technology, engineering and construction.

One of the programme’s biggest advantages is that applicants do not require a Labour Market Needs Test, making recruitment faster. Permit holders can also move employers after nine months under certain conditions before eventually qualifying for long-term residency.

5. New Zealand

New Zealand continues to attract foreign professionals through its Green List, which offers accelerated pathways to permanent residence for occupations experiencing persistent shortages.

While some occupations qualify for immediate residence, others require two years of employment before permanent residency becomes available.

4. Australia

Australia has allocated more than 132,000 skilled migration places, with individual states regularly inviting overseas professionals to fill labour shortages.

Recent reforms also increased the minimum salary thresholds required under employer-sponsored skilled visas.

3. Germany

Germany remains one of Europe’s biggest destinations for skilled migrants through its points-based Opportunity Card, which allows professionals to relocate and search for employment for up to one year.

Applicants can work part-time while job hunting and qualify either through recognised professional qualifications or a points-based assessment covering education, experience and language skills.

The German Consulate in Lagos has also advertised technical vacancies locally, demonstrating direct recruitment activity within Nigeria.

2. Canada

Canada continues refining its Express Entry system by prioritising occupations facing labour shortages rather than relying solely on overall immigration scores.

Healthcare professionals have benefited from lower invitation thresholds, while specialised caregiver programmes continue to offer direct pathways to permanent residence.

1. United Kingdom

Despite tightening several immigration rules, the UK remains one of the largest destinations for Nigerian professionals, particularly within healthcare. Persistent staffing shortages across the National Health Service continue to drive recruitment of overseas workers.

Recent reforms have tightened salary requirements and employer sponsorship rules, but the Health and Care Worker Visa still offers one of the fastest routes into the UK labour market for qualified healthcare professionals.