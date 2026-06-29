Kuwait permits foreign workers to switch employers early over labour violations

Kuwait has introduced new labour regulations allowing foreign workers to change employers before completing one year of service under specific circumstances, a move aimed at strengthening worker protections and holding employers more accountable for labour law compliance.

Kuwait has introduced new labour regulations allowing foreign workers to change employers before completing one year of service under specific circumstances, a move aimed at strengthening worker protections and holding employers more accountable for labour law compliance.

The revised rules permit expatriate employees to transfer to a new employer if their current employer fails to meet key legal obligations, including the payment of salaries, processing of work and residency permits, or engages in conduct that justifies contract termination without notice, according to Travel Biz

The policy marks a significant departure from the country’s previous labour framework, under which most foreign workers were required to remain with the same employer for at least one year before becoming eligible to switch jobs, even when disputes arose.

What they are saying

The reform is expected to benefit thousands of expatriate workers in Kuwait, one of the Gulf region’s largest destinations for migrant labour, including professionals and skilled workers from countries such as India, the Philippines, Egypt, Bangladesh and several African nations.

The revised policy is also expected to increase pressure on employers to comply with labour regulations.

Companies that delay salary payments, neglect residency documentation or violate workers’ contractual rights now face the prospect of losing employees more quickly, reducing their ability to rely on mandatory employment periods to retain staff.

The move aligns with broader labour market reforms across several Gulf countries aimed at improving employment standards, increasing labour mobility and making regional labour markets more attractive to skilled foreign workers.

For expatriates, the policy offers greater flexibility to seek alternative employment where working conditions deteriorate or employers fail to meet their legal responsibilities.

More insights

Under the new regulations, foreign workers can now change employers before completing one year if:

Their employer fails to pay wages.

The employer does not complete work permit or residency procedures.

The employer commits violations that legally entitle the employee to terminate the contract without serving notice.

The employer’s labour file has been suspended or restricted by Kuwaiti authorities.

Authorities determine that an absconding complaint filed against the worker was malicious, false or submitted in error.

The changes provide workers with legal avenues to exit exploitative employment relationships without waiting for the mandatory one-year period to expire.

What you should know

Kuwait’s latest decision to ease job transfer rules for foreign workers comes amid a series of significant changes to its immigration and labour policies over the past year, reflecting the country’s efforts to balance labour market reforms with tighter immigration controls.

In 2025, Kuwait introduced sweeping visa reforms aimed at boosting tourism, business travel and foreign investment. The measures included scrapping the university degree requirement for certain visa categories, extending the validity of visit visas and removing restrictions on the airlines visitors could use to enter the country.

However, by June 2026, the country shifted towards tighter controls on business travel, temporarily suspending the issuance of Commercial Visit Visas for all nationalities until further notice.

The suspension effectively halted short-term business travel into Kuwait, affecting foreign professionals travelling for meetings, conferences, site inspections, client engagements and contract negotiations. The decision was expected to disrupt international companies with commercial operations in Kuwait that rely on frequent executive travel.