Kuwait has temporarily suspended the issuance of Commercial Visit Visas for all nationalities, effectively halting short-term business travel into the country and disrupting corporate mobility for foreign professionals.

Kuwait has temporarily suspended the issuance of Commercial Visit Visas for all nationalities, effectively halting short-term business travel into the country and disrupting corporate mobility for foreign professionals.

The suspension, which applies until further notice, affects travellers who rely on this visa category for business-related engagements such as meetings, conferences, client visits, site inspections, and contract negotiations.

The move is expected to have immediate implications for international companies with active commercial interests in Kuwait, particularly those dependent on frequent executive travel.

What they are saying

Under normal conditions, the Commercial Visit Visa is a short-term entry permit issued through a Kuwait-registered sponsoring company.

It typically allows foreign nationals to enter the country for up to 30 days for business purposes. The visa does not grant employment rights but facilitates essential corporate interactions and deal-making activities.

With the suspension now in place, new applications under this category are no longer being processed, creating a temporary shutdown of one of the most widely used business entry channels into Kuwait.

The visa is commonly utilised by business executives, consultants, sales professionals, investors, and corporate representatives attending trade fairs or industry events. Sectors such as construction, oil and gas, healthcare, engineering, and information technology are among the most exposed, given their reliance on short-term business mobility within the Gulf region.

The suspension introduces operational uncertainty for companies that depend on rapid travel arrangements to finalise contracts, conduct project assessments, or engage in in-person negotiations. Businesses may now be forced to postpone planned engagements or explore alternative visa routes where applicable.

While the Commercial Visit Visa is currently unavailable, affected travellers may need to assess other immigration pathways depending on eligibility and the purpose of travel. These may include work visas for long-term assignments or other categories where permitted under Kuwait’s immigration framework.

What you should know

In June 2025, Kuwaiti authorities announced that all foreign workers in the private sector would be required to obtain employer-approved exit permits before leaving the country. The policy, which took effect on July 1, 2025, was introduced by the Public Authority of Manpower under a directive issued by First Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef.

Officials said the measure was designed to strengthen oversight of expatriate workers’ movement while balancing the rights and obligations of both employers and employees.

The latest visa suspension also follows a series of immigration reforms introduced in January 2026. The reforms altered residency durations, permit renewal procedures, visit visa regulations, visa conversion rules, passport requirements, and immigration fees.

According to reports, the changes were aimed at reducing administrative bottlenecks, simplifying compliance requirements, and creating a more structured framework for long-term residency and workforce management. The reforms also sought to limit repeated visits to immigration offices by streamlining several application and renewal processes.