Entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals in Nigeria are set to gain easier access to the Caribbean following Grenada's decision to grant visa-free entry to Nigerians as part of efforts to deepen economic and business ties between both countries.

Entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals in Nigeria are set to gain easier access to the Caribbean following Grenada’s decision to grant visa-free entry to Nigerians as part of efforts to deepen economic and business ties between both countries.

The development was disclosed by Grenada’s Honorary Consul in Nigeria, Bidemi Sonoiki, during a press conference in Lagos following a working visit to the Caribbean nation.

Grenada is a small island nation in the eastern Caribbean comprising the main island of Grenada and the smaller islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Known as the “Spice Isle,” the country is one of the region’s leading producers of nutmeg and other spices.

What they are saying

The initiative, set to commence in July, is designed to ease business travel, encourage investment exploration and strengthen educational and commercial exchanges between both countries.

“Today, Grenada presents a compelling opportunity for Nigerian investors and entrepreneurs looking to access new markets beyond Africa,” Sonoiki said.

He said growing engagement between Africa and the Caribbean was creating a new economic corridor capable of unlocking opportunities across trade, investment, tourism, education and business development.

“We are witnessing the emergence of a strategic economic corridor between Africa and the Caribbean, one that offers immense opportunities for trade, investment, tourism, education and business growth,” he said.

Sonoiki also highlighted ongoing discussions to establish direct air connectivity between Nigeria and the Caribbean, describing transportation links as a critical driver of economic activity and cross-border investment.

“Connectivity is one of the most important enablers of economic growth. Establishing direct links between Nigeria and the Caribbean would unlock enormous opportunities for trade, investment and tourism while positioning Grenada as a strategic gateway for African businesses seeking access to Caribbean markets,” he said.

More insights

Economic and diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Grenada have strengthened significantly since the establishment of the Grenadian Honorary Consulate in Lagos in 2022, leading to increased engagement between both governments, stronger private-sector collaboration and the creation of the Nigeria-Grenada Chamber of Commerce.

As part of efforts to deepen commercial relations, both countries are exploring opportunities in sectors including tourism, healthcare, agriculture, agro-processing, logistics, education, fintech, renewable energy and real estate.

The initiative is aimed at positioning Grenada as more than a tourism destination by encouraging Nigerian businesses to view the country as a strategic base for accessing wider Caribbean markets and pursuing long-term growth opportunities.

“For businesses seeking growth beyond traditional markets, Grenada offers access, stability and significant long-term potential,” Sonoiki said.

What you should know

Grenada operates within the Eastern Caribbean economic framework, sharing a common central bank and the East Caribbean dollar with seven other member states of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Although the country is globally known for nutmeg production and exports, tourism remains the backbone of Grenada’s economy, contributing significantly to employment, foreign exchange earnings, and economic growth.

Despite this, the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio has remained high at 77.53%, according to data from the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

Even with these fiscal challenges, interest in Grenada among Nigerians has continued to grow. Statistics for the fourth quarter of 2025 showed that Nigeria recorded the highest number of applications for Grenadian citizenship, accounting for about 16% of all applications received during the year, the largest share among applicant countries.