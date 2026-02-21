Nigeria has recorded the highest number of Grenada citizenship applications for the fourth quarter of 2025.

This is according to a data report by Investment Migration Agency (IMA) for Q4 2025.

The statistics showed that Nigerians accounted for up to 16% of all applications received year-to-date, the largest share among applicant countries.

China trailed behind Nigeria with 12%, while Iraq followed at 9 %, the United States seven percent, and Pakistan five percent.

Egypt, India, Lebanon, Vietnam and Turkey each accounted for three percent of applications.

What the report is saying

The report stated that the period under review started from October to December 2025. A snapshot of the data showed,

“Geographic Distribution of Applications Year-to-Date

Nigeria – 16%

China – 12%

Iraq – 9%

USA – 7%

Pakistan – 5%

Egypt – 3%

India – 3%

Lebanon – 3%

Vietnam – 3%

Turkey – 3%

South Africa – 3%

Syria – 3%

United Kingdom – 3%

Ukraine – 2%

Algeria – 2%

Other countries collectively represented 19 % of total applications. The countries in this category include, but are not limited to, Libya, Kenya, Sudan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, New Zealand, Ghana and others

In Q4 alone, the agency revealed that Grenada received 128 citizenship applications and processed 161. Of these, 154 were approved and seven were denied.

The agency said 99 new citizens were granted citizenship in Q4, bringing the year-to-date total to 1,124.

Backstory

One of the most compelling CBI programmes for Nigerians is the Caribbean island of Grenada, which is the only CBI jurisdiction with access to the E-2 investor’s visa – a visa that can allow access to invest and reside in the United States.

In 2021, Mohammed Asaria, Founder and Managing Director of Range Developments, a leading Caribbean Developer that offers CBI programmes, said that Granada offers additional advantages to investors beyond the E-2 visa.

As of January 28, 2021, Nairametrics reported that there are two routes one can take to acquire Grenada citizenship:

Investment in the National Transformation Fund (NTF): The NTF has been established to boost Grenada’s economy. The main applicant has to make a non-refundable contribution of at least $150,000 to obtain a passport or donate $200,000 for a family of four.

Investment in pre-approved real estate Investor can make an investment at a minimum value of $220,000 into an approved project, for example, Six Senses La Sagesse Grenada. The investor needs to retain the investment for five years, after which time it can be sold to another individual, who can also apply for Grenadian citizenship whilst the original investor retains their citizenship in perpetuity.

What you should know

The Caribbean country operates a citizenship-by-investment programme that allows foreign nationals to obtain citizenship through approved investments, including contributions to the National Transformation Fund or real estate projects.

Grenadian passport holders enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 140 countries, including the Schengen Area and the United Kingdom.

In order to obtain Grenadian citizenship, applicants need to meet the following criteria:

Be over 18 years old.

Have an outstanding character.

Have good health.

Hold no criminal record.

Pass a detailed background check.

Provide proof of the source of funds.

The citizenship by investment process is also very simple. You will need to follow these steps:

Decide on your investment route and invest. Choose a government-approved project to invest in. Conduct thorough due diligence on the CBI developer and make sure they have a track record of completing citizenship by investment projects

Grenada’s citizenship by Investment Committee (CBIC) approves your application within 90-120 days of applying.