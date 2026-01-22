Kuwait has rolled out a new set of immigration reforms that change how long residents can stay, renew permits, and move from short-term visits to long-term residence.

According to reports by Travelobiz, the changes are aimed at reducing paperwork, clarifying rules, and limiting repeated visits to immigration offices.

The reforms affect residency duration, visit visas, conversion rules, passport requirements, and visa fees, marking a shift toward longer stays.

What has changed

Kuwait has extended the validity of residency permits from the previous five-year limit to between 10 and 15 years, depending on eligibility.

Investors can now qualify for residence permits valid for up to 15 years, while children of Kuwaiti women and property owners can receive permits lasting up to 10 years. This reduces the frequency of renewals and eases administrative pressure on long-term residents.

Visitor visa rules have also been updated, with the maximum stay increased from one month to three months. The change reduces the need for frequent visa runs and repeat applications, particularly for family visits, extended holidays, and individuals exploring work or business opportunities.

Authorities have clarified when a visit visa can be converted into a residence permit, an area that was previously unclear.

Conversion is now allowed in defined cases, including certain government-issued visit visas, family visit and tourist visas, domestic worker visas, and situations where work visa holders began residency procedures but remained outside Kuwait for up to one month. Exceptional cases may also be approved by the authorities.

The clarification is expected to reduce uncertainty for applicants and employers by clearly outlining when conversions are permitted.

More details

Passport rules linked to residency permits have been relaxed. Applicants now need only six months of passport validity to apply for a residence permit, and permits are no longer tied to passport expiry dates. Previously, applicants were required to have up to two years of passport validity, and residence permits could not extend beyond passport expiration.

This change gives applicants more flexibility and reduces the need for urgent passport renewals, while allowing employers to issue longer residence permits without passport-related constraints.

Kuwait has increased and clearly defined visa and residency fees. Residence permits now cost KWD 20 per year, up from KWD 10. Investors and property owners will pay KWD 50 per year, while self-sponsored residents face a higher fee of KWD 500 per year. Fees for dependents have also been revised, with lower or zero fees for spouses and children, and KWD 300 per year for other dependents.

What you should know

Last year, Nairametrics reported that Kuwait has introduced sweeping visa reforms aimed at attracting more tourists, business travellers, and expatriate families.

A key change is the removal of the university degree requirement for certain visa categories. This rule had previously limited access for family members of expatriates and applicants from less affluent countries.

Another major shift is the removal of restrictions that forced visitors using family visit visas to fly only on Kuwaiti national carriers. Eligibility for family visit visas has also been expanded to include relatives up to the fourth degree.