Kuwait has rolled out a series of major changes to its visa policies this week, removing a university degree requirement, extending the duration of visit visas, and lifting restrictions on which airlines visitors may use, in a bid to attract more tourists and strengthen its role as a regional travel hub.

The reforms, announced Tuesday, are among the most significant updates to Kuwait’s immigration system in years.

Officials said the changes are aimed at making the country more welcoming to tourists, business travelers, and expatriate families, while also positioning Kuwait as a competitive player in the Gulf’s travel and aviation sector.

What we know

One of the most notable steps was the decision to drop the rule requiring certain visitors to hold a university degree to qualify for a visa. Long criticized as exclusionary, the requirement often prevented family members of expatriates and applicants from less affluent countries from visiting.

By eliminating the restriction, Kuwaiti authorities said they hope to expand access and foster closer family ties.

The government has also introduced a more flexible visit visa, allowing visitors to stay up to three months instead of the shorter single-entry permits previously in place. Travelers will now be able to extend their visas for as long as six months or, in some cases, up to a year, by paying additional fees.

While the pricing structure has not yet been finalized, with a decision expected from the Cabinet, officials expressed confidence that overstay violations would remain limited.

More insight

In another major announcement, visitors are no longer required to fly exclusively on Kuwaiti national carriers to use family visit visas. The change opens the door to greater competition among international airlines and marks a break from a policy that many travelers and industry leaders had criticized as restrictive.

Middle East Airlines has already received authorization to carry passengers under the new rules. “The state is not a marketer for airlines,” Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s first deputy prime minister and interior minister, said in announcing the reform.

Kuwait also expanded eligibility for family visit visas to include relatives up to the fourth degree, a notable shift in a country with a large expatriate population whose cultures often place strong emphasis on extended family ties. For many, the move could mean greater opportunities for reunions and long-term visits.

Authorities said travelers flagged for security concerns would now be notified immediately, though the responsibility for resolving such issues will remain with the applicants through legal or diplomatic channels.

The visa overhaul comes as Kuwait prepares to open a new airport and works to encourage airlines that once exited the market to return. Sheikh Fahad described the reforms as part of a broader strategy to enhance Kuwait’s standing as a hub for tourism and commerce in the Gulf. “We accept the comments with open hearts,” he said.