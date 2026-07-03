Hollywood’s ‘Supergirl’ grosses N66.9 million, tops Nigeria’s weekly box office

Supergirl has emerged as the highest-grossing film in Nigerian cinemas for the week of June 26 to July 2, 2026, after recording N66.9 million in ticket sales during its opening run across the country.

Supergirl has emerged as the highest-grossing film in Nigerian cinemas for the week of June 26 to July 2, 2026, after recording N66.9 million in ticket sales during its opening run across the country.

This is according to data seen by Nairametrics from the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), Comscore, and the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) on Friday, July 3, 2026,

The film, distributed by Warner Bros., screened in 72 locations and posted a weekend gross of N44.88 million, with Saturday accounting for the strongest single-day performance at N16.8 million.

What the data is saying

Following its weekend debut, Supergirl maintained steady weekday performance, earning N4.59 million on Monday, N4.59 million on Tuesday, N4.05 million on Wednesday, and N4.69 million on Thursday. The film posted a seven-day weekly gross of N62.79 million, with its cumulative flash total rising to N66.9 million.

The strong debut reinforces Nigerian audiences’ continued appetite for major Hollywood franchise releases, particularly comic book adaptations from established studios, despite increasing competition from local productions and other international titles.

Supergirl is the second film in the rebooted DC Universe (DCU) and marks another milestone in Warner Bros.’ effort to rebuild its interconnected superhero franchise under the leadership of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

About the movie

Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, the film stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, also known as Supergirl. The cast also includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, David Corenswet, and Jason Momoa.

Unlike previous portrayals of the character, the 2026 film follows Kara Zor-El on a revenge-driven journey across the galaxy and draws inspiration from the acclaimed Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book series by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

The film was produced on an estimated budget of between $170 million and $186 million, highlights the scale of Warner Bros.’ investment in relaunching the franchise.

What you should know

Supergirl’s Nigerian box office debut builds on the momentum established by DC Studios’ rebooted cinematic universe, following the blockbuster performance of Superman in 2025.

As previously reported by Nairametrics, Superman opened to a powerful N133.7 million in ticket sales during its debut weekend in Nigeria, one of the strongest opening weekends recorded in the country that year. The James Gunn-directed film went on to sustain its momentum at the box office, grossing N338.9 million within three weeks of release and cementing its position among Nigeria’s highest-grossing films of 2025.

The film’s opening performance was particularly remarkable because many cinemas in Lagos, which accounts for nearly half of Nigeria’s box office revenue, remained closed until late Saturday due to local elections. Despite the disruption, Superman surpassed the opening weekend earnings of Captain America: Brave New World (N108.1 million), highlighting the strong appetite among Nigerian audiences for the rebooted DC Universe.

With Supergirl opening to N66.9 million in its first week, Warner Bros. and DC Studios will be hoping the latest instalment follows a similarly strong trajectory as they continue expanding the new DC Universe under the creative leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran.