Three weeks after its release, James Gunn’s Superman has taken flight at Nigerian cinemas, grossing N338.9 million, according to industry data, while establishing itself as one of 2025’s biggest global superhero hits.

Nairametrics previously reported that it opened to a powerful start at the Nigerian box office, raking in N133.7 million in ticket sales during its debut weekend, one of the strongest openings in the country this year.

The film, a reboot of the Superman franchise and the first installment of the new DC Universe has earned $503 million worldwide, Warner Bros. said Monday. That figure includes $289.5 million domestically in the United States and Canada and $213.2 million internationally.

Global box office performance

The strong box office showing comes despite stiff competition from Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which debuted earlier this month to $218 million worldwide. Gunn’s film still managed to pull in $24.8 million in North America and $19.8 million overseas this past weekend, keeping it in contention among 2025’s top releases.

Starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, the film introduces a new era for DC Studios under Gunn and producer Peter Safran. Nicholas Hoult portrays billionaire villain Lex Luthor, with supporting roles from Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced.

About the film

The plot follows Superman as he faces the fallout of intervening in an international conflict engineered by Luthor. With public trust shaken, he relies on his journalist partner and superhero allies to restore faith in the Man of Steel.

The movie’s reported budget was $225 million, with an additional $125 million spent on global marketing, including high-profile promotional stunts such as a Superman figure hovering above premiere venues. Analysts estimate the film will need between $500 million and $700 million at the global box office to break even, meaning it has already reached the lower threshold for profitability.

What to know

The road to Gunn’s Superman was long and fraught. Development of a sequel to 2013’s Man of Steel stalled after the troubled release of Justice League in 2017. In 2022, Gunn began writing a fresh take on the character; by October of that year, he was named co-chief of DC Studios alongside Safran.

Filming began in 2024 at Trilith Studios in Atlanta and wrapped last July, with visual inspiration drawn heavily from the acclaimed comic series All-Star Superman.

While reviews have been largely positive with critics praising the film’s color, earnest tone, and standout performances from Corenswet, Brosnahan, and Hoult some noted the plot felt overstuffed. Still, it is currently the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2025, trailing titles such as Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning and Lilo & Stitch.

For Warner Bros. and DC Studios, Gunn’s bold reimagining has delivered more than just ticket sales: it signals that audiences may still have an appetite for caped heroes, even in a year when superhero fatigue has been widely debated.