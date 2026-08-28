FG says Nigeria’s FTSE return validates economic reforms

The Federal Government has welcomed Nigeria’s return to Frontier Market status following its reclassification by global index provider FTSE Russell, describing it as a validation of the Tinubu administration's reforms.

The Federal Government has welcomed Nigeria’s return to Frontier Market status following its reclassification by global index provider FTSE Russell, describing it as a validation of the Tinubu administration’s reforms.

The Federal Ministry of Finance disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, August 28, 2026, and signed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele.

Nigeria’s capital market was excluded from the FTSE Russell Frontier Market universe in September 2023 and placed under ‘Unclassified’ status amid persistent challenges with foreign exchange execution and the repatriation of investment capital, which affected international investors’ access to the market.

The latest reclassification means Nigeria will officially return to Frontier Market status from the open of trading on Monday, September 21, 2026.

What they are saying

The Federal Government said Nigeria’s return to the global Frontier Market universe comes nearly three years after its exclusion, which was triggered by difficulties surrounding capital repatriation and foreign exchange execution that made the market inaccessible to international investors.

The Ministry said the reclassification reflects sustained improvements in foreign exchange liquidity, capital repatriation and market accessibility, alongside the cumulative impact of the government’s macroeconomic and structural reforms.

“The reclassification is an important validation of Nigeria’s reform trajectory and a foundation for the next phase of the country’s capital market development. It is a meaningful signal to global capital that our market is open, orderly and improving,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry also commended the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigerian Exchange Group, the Central Securities Clearing System and other capital market operators for their collaboration in restoring Nigeria’s standing among global index providers.

It said the efforts, covering regulatory reforms, modernisation of market infrastructure and investor engagement, were instrumental to achieving the reclassification.

Get up to speed

On August 27, Nairametrics exclusively reported that FTSE Russell was set to proceed with Nigeria’s reclassification from “Unclassified” to “Frontier Market” status.

Sources familiar with the matter told Nairametrics that the global index provider was expected to formally announce the decision later that week, potentially ending uncertainty surrounding Nigeria’s planned return to the Frontier Market category.

FTSE Russell subsequently confirmed that Nigeria’s reclassification will take effect from the open of trading on September 21, 2026. The confirmation was contained in a market notice published on Thursday, August 27, marking Nigeria’s return to the global Frontier Market universe.

What you should know

Nigeria’s return to the FTSE Frontier Market Index Series could have significant implications for the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), particularly by increasing its visibility among global institutional investors and potentially triggering portfolio rebalancing by funds benchmarked against the index.

The development follows improvements in the country’s foreign exchange market and capital repatriation conditions, as well as the shift to a T+1 settlement regime from June 1. These developments helped address some of the market accessibility concerns that contributed to Nigeria’s exclusion in 2023.

The reclassification could also encourage passive global asset managers, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other institutional investors tracking FTSE Frontier indices to increase their exposure to Nigerian equities.

Large, liquid companies are likely to be among the major beneficiaries as index-tracking funds adjust their portfolios. These include major banks such as GTCO, Zenith Bank, Access Holdings, UBA and Stanbic IBTC, alongside large industrial and consumer companies such as Dangote Cement, BUA Cement and Nestlé Nigeria.

MTN Nigeria, one of the companies with the highest market capitalisations on the NGX, could also attract increased institutional demand as global funds adjust their portfolios to reflect Nigeria’s renewed Frontier Market weighting.