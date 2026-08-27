BREAKING: FTSE Russell confirms Nigeria’s Frontier Market status to take effect September 21

Global index provider FTSE Russell has confirmed that Nigeria’s reclassification from Unclassified to Frontier Market status will take effect from the open of trading on September 21, 2026. The organization confirmed this in a market notice published on Thursday, August 27, 2026, marking Nigeria’s return to the global Frontier Market universe and another milestone for […]

Global index provider FTSE Russell has confirmed that Nigeria’s reclassification from Unclassified to Frontier Market status will take effect from the open of trading on September 21, 2026.

The organization confirmed this in a market notice published on Thursday, August 27, 2026, marking Nigeria’s return to the global Frontier Market universe and another milestone for the Nigerian capital market.

Nairametrics earlier broke the news that the global index provider was set to proceed with the reclassification of Nigeria from “Unclassified” to “Frontier Market”, two months after placing the transition on hold.

The reclassification is expected to increase the visibility of Nigerian equities among international investors and provide opportunities to deepen participation by global institutional investors.

What they are saying

FTSE Russell in the notice said the decision to proceed with the reclassification followed its engagements with Nigerian market regulators.

“Following engagement with the Nigerian market authorities and feedback from the FTSE Equity Country Classification Advisory Committee, which indicated that no material settlement, operational, or funding issues have been observed since the implementation of the T+1 settlement cycle, the FTSE Russell Index Governance Board is pleased to confirm that Nigeria’s reclassification from Unclassified to Frontier market status will proceed, effective from the market open on Monday 21 September 2026,” it stated.

Commenting on the development, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, Temi Popoola, said the reclassification should be viewed as an opportunity to deepen the Nigerian capital market rather than simply as an index milestone.

“This is an important moment for Nigeria’s capital market. But the real significance of returning to Frontier Market status is the opportunity it creates for the next phase of our market’s development,” Popoola said.

He said Nigeria needed to convert increased international visibility into broader investor participation, deeper liquidity and greater access to capital for Nigerian businesses.

“Our ambition is to build a market that is increasingly competitive globally and more relevant to Nigeria’s economic growth. We are encouraged by the continued support of the Federal Government and the commitment of stakeholders across the market as we work towards that ambition,” he added.

Backstory

The process began in October 2025, when FTSE Russell placed Nigeria on its Watch List for potential reclassification following improvements in foreign exchange liquidity, capital repatriation and market accessibility.

In April 2026, FTSE Russell announced that Nigeria would return to Frontier Market status, setting September 21, 2026, as the effective date.

However, the transition was later paused and subjected to an additional assessment following Nigeria’s move from a T+2 to T+1 settlement cycle on June 1, 2026.

The review followed concerns from market participants that the shorter settlement cycle could create a de facto prefunding requirement for international institutional investors trading Nigerian securities.

This prompted an extensive engagement involving NGX Group, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), FTSE Russell, global custodians and international institutional investors.

In July 2026, a delegation from NGX Group engaged directly with global custodians and institutional investors to explain the operation of the T+1 settlement framework.

The discussions enabled NGX Group to provide evidence on the implementation of the new settlement cycle, respond to concerns raised by international investors and custodians and outline measures being taken to ensure that Nigeria’s market infrastructure remains aligned with international best practices.

Following the assessment and feedback from the FTSE Equity Country Classification Advisory Committee, FTSE Russell said it had observed no material problems arising from the new settlement arrangement.

What you should know

FTSE Russell’s latest confirmation follows S&P Dow Jones Indices’ decision to place the country on its Watch List for potential reclassification to Frontier Market status under its 2027 Country Classification Annual Review.

According to S&P DJI, Nigeria’s regulatory environment has undergone significant modernization designed to improve market transparency, enforcement, and integrity.

The index provider said Nigeria would remain under close observation throughout the rest of the year before a final decision is taken in 2027.