BREAKING: FTSE Russell halts Nigeria’s Frontier Market upgrade over T+1 shift

Global index provider FTSE Russell has placed its planned reclassification of Nigeria back to Frontier Market status under “further review.”
The organization disclosed this on Tuesday, noting that the decision is to allow the index provider to thoroughly assess how Nigeria’s recent transition to a shortened T+1 settlement cycle (clearing and settling trades one business day after execution) affects international institutional investors.
The global index provider stated that it will provide a definitive update on Nigeria’s potential return to the Frontier Market index by the end of August 2026.
Nigeria had originally been upgraded from “Unclassified” back to “Frontier Market” status during the March 2026 interim review—with an effective implementation date set for September 2026.
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What they are saying
FTSE Russell, in a statement made available to Nairametrics, said the reclassification will now be decided after its assessment of the T+1 impact on the market.
- “From 01 June 2026, the Nigerian equity market transitioned from a T+2 to T+1 settlement cycle, which could result in Nigeria becoming a de facto prefunded market for international institutional investors.
- “A requirement to prefund equity trades is deemed a negative for the ‘Settlement Cycle (DvP)’ criterion, which is one of the five core FTSE Quality of Markets criteria required for attaining Frontier market status within the FTSE Equity Country Classification scheme.
- “Consequently, the reclassification of Nigeria is under further review to assess the implications of the transition to a T+1 settlement cycle for international institutional investors. FTSE Russell will provide an update on the status of Nigeria’s potential reclassification to Frontier market status by the end of August 2026,” the organization stated.