BREAKING: FTSE Russell halts Nigeria’s Frontier Market upgrade over T+1 shift

Global index provider FTSE Russell has placed its planned reclassification of Nigeria back to Frontier Market status under "further review."

Global index provider FTSE Russell has placed its planned reclassification of Nigeria back to Frontier Market status under “further review.”

The organization disclosed this on Tuesday, noting that the decision is to allow the index provider to thoroughly assess how Nigeria’s recent transition to a shortened T+1 settlement cycle (clearing and settling trades one business day after execution) affects international institutional investors.

The global index provider stated that it will provide a definitive update on Nigeria’s potential return to the Frontier Market index by the end of August 2026.

Nigeria had originally been upgraded from “Unclassified” back to “Frontier Market” status during the March 2026 interim review—with an effective implementation date set for September 2026.

What they are saying

FTSE Russell, in a statement made available to Nairametrics, said the reclassification will now be decided after its assessment of the T+1 impact on the market.