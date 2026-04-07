FTSE Russell has announced the reclassification of Nigeria from “Unclassified” to “Frontier market status,” ending a more than two-year hiatus that saw the country excluded from its indices.

The announcement was made by FTSE Russell via a communication to the Nigerian Exchange and seen by Nairametrics.

The move signals renewed investor confidence and is expected to open Nigeria’s stock market to increased foreign capital inflows, further boosting a market that has already gained over 29% this year.

What they are saying

FTSE Russell said the decision followed recommendations from its advisory bodies, reflecting improved market conditions. The reclassification is expected to take effect from September 2026.

“The recommendations received from the FTSE Equity Country Classification Advisory Committee and the FTSE Russell Policy Advisory Board, the FTSE Russell Index Governance Board has approved the reclassification of Nigeria from Unclassified to Frontier market status, effective from September 2026.”

Commenting on the development, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Temi Popoola, described the move as a significant milestone for the Nigerian capital market.

“This milestone underscores the progress we have made collectively as a market in strengthening infrastructure, enhancing transparency, and improving investor accessibility.”

“We will continue to work closely across the ecosystem to deepen reforms, address identified gaps, and sustain the momentum towards higher classifications.”

He added that the achievement reflects sustained collaboration among regulators, market operators, and stakeholders in positioning Nigeria as a competitive destination for global capital.

Flashback

FTSE Russell had earlier placed Nigeria on its Watch List in October 2025 for a possible reclassification.

This followed its 2025 Annual Equity Country Classification Review, which highlighted improvements in foreign exchange liquidity.

FX queues and repatriation delays were largely cleared by early 2025.

Reforms introduced by the central bank in 2024 improved investor sentiment.

Despite this, foreign participation remained low, with domestic investors accounting for over 90% of transactions.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed foreign portfolio investment into equities rose from $8.3 billion in 2024 to $19.7 billion in 2025, but only $1 billion flowed into equities.

These developments set the stage for Nigeria’s eventual re-entry into the Frontier Market category.

More Insights

FTSE Russell’s Quality of Markets (QoM) Review presented a mixed outlook on Nigeria’s capital market. While some improvements were noted, structural challenges remain.

Limited structural changes were observed, with FX liquidity and transaction costs still key constraints.

The development of derivatives markets remains weak.

A notable improvement was the shift to a T+2 settlement cycle, aligning Nigeria with global standards.

The NGX announced a movement from T+3 to a T+2 settlement cycle back in March.

The positive sentiment largely reflects improved confidence in capital repatriation rather than major infrastructure upgrades.

Overall, the review suggests that while progress has been made, deeper reforms are still required to enhance market quality.

What you should know

Nigeria’s reclassification marks a potential reversal of its 2023 downgrade, when FTSE removed the country from its indices due to FX illiquidity concerns.

The downgrade led to capital outflows as global passive funds exited Nigerian equities

Foreign participation in the Nigerian Exchange declined significantly after the removal.

Nigeria has remained classified as a Standalone market by the MSCI Index since 2023.

Returning to the Frontier Index is expected to restore visibility among global frontier-market investors.

The re-entry into FTSE’s Frontier Market index is therefore seen as a critical step toward rebuilding investor trust and attracting sustainable foreign capital into Nigeria’s equity market.