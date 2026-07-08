S&P places Nigeria on watchlist for frontier market reclassification

S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) has placed Nigeria on its 2027 watchlist for a potential reclassification as a “Frontier” market, citing regulatory reforms aimed at improving transparency, market integrity, and accessibility.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) has placed Nigeria on its 2027 watchlist for a potential reclassification as a “Frontier” market, citing regulatory reforms aimed at improving transparency, market integrity, and accessibility.

The global index provider disclosed this in a notice released on Wednesday, noting that it will monitor developments in Nigeria for the remainder of 2026 before deciding whether to reclassify the country from its current “Standalone” status to “Frontier” during its 2027 Country Classification Annual Review.

This announcement comes barely a week after another global index provider FTSE Russell halted its initial plans to reclassify Nigeria as frontier market this September, citing recent development in the market.

What they are saying

According to S&P DJI, Nigeria’s regulatory environment has undergone significant modernization designed to improve market transparency, enforcement, and integrity.

“The Nigerian regulatory environment has modernized to improve transparency, enforcement, and market integrity.

“While these reforms are intended to support a structurally more accessible market, consistency in policy application and operational resilience are required for reclassification,” the notice stated.

Based on these developments, the index provider said Nigeria would remain under close observation throughout the rest of the year before a final decision is taken in 2027.

What frontier status could mean for Nigeria

The development signals growing international recognition of reforms in Nigeria’s capital market, although S&P stressed that consistent policy implementation and stronger operational resilience will be critical before any upgrade is approved.

A return to Frontier Market status would improve Nigeria’s visibility among global institutional investors that benchmark their portfolios against frontier market indices.

Such a reclassification could also increase passive investment flows into Nigerian equities from funds that track frontier market benchmarks, while reinforcing confidence in the country’s capital market reforms.

Nigeria is currently classified as a Standalone market by S&P DJI, a category reserved for markets that do not fully meet the criteria for inclusion in either frontier, emerging, or developed market indices.

Other markets under review

Besides Nigeria, S&P DJI placed Indonesia and Turkey on its 2027 watchlist.

The index provider said both countries are being monitored for regulatory and market accessibility concerns that could result in special measures or potential reclassification to Frontier status if conditions deteriorate.

Meanwhile, Poland remains on the 2026 watchlist for a possible upgrade from Emerging to Developed market status, while Egypt is under consultation for a possible downgrade from Emerging to Frontier, although it is not on either the 2026 or 2027 watchlist.

What you should know

While announcing its decision to suspend Nigeria’s reclassification plan, FTSE Rusell said it needed time thoroughly assess how the country’s recent transition to a shortened T+1 settlement cycle (clearing and settling trades one business day after execution) affects international institutional investors.

The global index provider stated that it would provide a definitive update on Nigeria’s potential return to the Frontier Market index by the end of August 2026.

FTSE Rusell had earlier upgraded Nigeria from “Unclassified” back to “Frontier Market” status during the March 2026 interim review—with an effective implementation date set for September 2026.