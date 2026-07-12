NGX meets FTSE Rusell, international investors in London over T+1 concerns

A delegation of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) led by its Chairman, Umaru Kwairanga, has met with FTSE Russell, international institutional investors, custodians, and other key capital market stakeholders in London to address concerns over the market’s T+1 settlement.

A delegation of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) led by its Chairman, Umaru Kwairanga, has met with FTSE Russell, international institutional investors, custodians, and other key capital market stakeholders in London to address concerns over the market’s T+1 settlement.

The meeting comes shortly after FTSE Russell announced that it would pause the reclassification of Nigeria as a Frontier Market, despite recent reforms aimed at improving market accessibility and efficiency.

A source familiar with the discussions told Nairametrics that the engagement provided an opportunity for Nigerian market stakeholders to seek clarity on the reasons behind FTSE Russell’s hesitation and outline ongoing reforms designed to strengthen investor confidence.

What they are saying

According to the source, the discussions were “fruitful and frank,” with both sides exchanging views on the issues affecting Nigeria’s market status.

The delegation thanked FTSE Russell for granting the meeting at short notice and sought detailed explanations on the factors that informed the index provider’s latest decision, with the aim of addressing outstanding concerns.

“A key focus of the discussions was Nigeria’s transition to a T+1 settlement cycle, which came into effect last month after extensive consultations among regulators, market operators, infrastructure providers, and other stakeholders,” the source said.

According to the source, the delegation emphasized that the T+1 framework was jointly developed through industry wide consultations and has been operating smoothly since implementation.

The team also highlighted that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the transition and reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to address any concerns within the framework of the new settlement cycle.

The delegation also presented proposals aimed at further aligning Nigeria’s market operations with international best practices under the T+1 regime and is awaiting feedback from FTSE Russell and other stakeholders.

According to the source, the strong participation of major institutional investors and global custodians contributed significantly to the success of the engagement, creating an atmosphere of openness and trust during the discussions.

Get up to speed

FTSE Russell had last month placed its planned reclassification of Nigeria back to Frontier Market status under “further review.”

The organization said the decision was to allow the index provider to thoroughly assess how Nigeria’s recent transition to a shortened T+1 settlement cycle (clearing and settling trades one business day after execution) affects international institutional investors.

The global index provider stated that it will provide a definitive update on Nigeria’s potential return to the Frontier Market index by the end of August 2026.

Nigeria had originally been upgraded from “Unclassified” back to “Frontier Market” status during the March 2026 interim review—with an effective implementation date set for September 2026.

What you should know

Just a week after FTSE Rusell’s shocking announcement, S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) placed Nigeria on its 2027 watchlist for a potential reclassification as a “Frontier” market, citing regulatory reforms aimed at improving transparency, market integrity, and accessibility.

The global index provider said it would monitor developments in Nigeria for the remainder of 2026 before deciding whether to reclassify the country from its current “Standalone” status to “Frontier” during its 2027 Country Classification Annual Review.

According to S&P DJI, Nigeria’s regulatory environment has undergone significant modernization designed to improve market transparency, enforcement, and integrity.

The development signals growing international recognition of reforms in Nigeria’s capital market, although S&P stressed that consistent policy implementation and stronger operational resilience will be critical before any upgrade is approved.