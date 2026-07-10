Presidency announces rescue of kidnapped Oyo pupils, teachers

The Presidency has announced the rescue of all the pupils and teachers who were kidnapped in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The Presidency has announced the rescue of all the pupils and teachers who were kidnapped in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the announcement on Friday evening, confirming that the victims had been rescued by security agencies.

The pupils and teachers were kidnapped more than 50 days ago from their schools in Oyo State, with one of the teachers losing his life in captivity.

What they are saying

According to Onanuga, eight of the kidnappers were arrested during the rescue operation and are currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), while some other members of the gang were neutralised.

“Finally, all the kidnapped pupils and teachers in Orire, Oyo have been rescued by our security agencies.

“In the course of the rescue operation, eight of the kidnappers were arrested and are now in DSS custody, while some of them were neutralised.”

He said there was no quid pro quo in securing the victims’ release, noting that although the kidnappers demanded the release of one of their kingpins, the suspect remains in custody and is being prosecuted for his alleged crimes.

Onanuga added that security agencies would provide a full account of the rescue operation in due course.

The announcement was accompanied by videos showing the rescued pupils and teachers. One of the teachers, who had previously appeared in videos released by the kidnappers, was seen alongside the children, indicating they had been safely reunited with security officials.

Backstory

The victims were abducted on May 15, 2026, after armed men attacked three schools in the Ahoro Esiele/Esiele and Yawota communities of Oriire Local Government Area.

The affected schools were Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School.

Tens of pupils and teachers were taken during the attack, including Vice Principal Mrs. Folawe Alamu, who later appeared in videos released by the kidnappers appealing for the victims’ rescue. One of the abducted teachers, Michael Oyedokun, later died in captivity.

In early June, the Nigeria Police Force debunked viral reports claiming the victims had been released, insisting rescue efforts were still ongoing.

The prolonged captivity triggered protests in Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states, while the Oyo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers directed public school teachers to withdraw their services from June 1.

Following the attack, President Bola Tinubu approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards and ordered intensified efforts to rescue the victims.

What you should know

School abductions remain one of Nigeria’s biggest education security challenges.

Save the Children International says at least 1,683 learners were abducted across the country between 2014 and 2022, while UNICEF estimates that insecurity forced the closure of 11,536 schools during the 2020/2021 academic session, disrupting learning for about 1.3 million children.

The attacks have continued in recent years, with gunmen targeting schools in Kebbi and Niger states in late 2025. Beyond schools, criminal groups have also attacked rural communities and places of worship.

Nairametrics previously reported, citing SBM Intelligence, that Nigeria’s kidnap-for-ransom crisis generated at least N2.57 billion for criminal groups between July 2024 and June 2025, with ransom demands estimated at N48 billion during the period.