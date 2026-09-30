Adeniyi pleads not guilty as AGF takes over PFIPC case from police

The Director-General (DG) of the alleged fake Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi, has pleaded not guilty to forgery-related charges instituted against him by the Nigeria Police Force.

The Director-General (DG) of the alleged fake Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi, has pleaded not guilty to forgery-related charges instituted against him by the Nigeria Police Force.

He pleaded not guilty before Justice Umar Mohammed during his arraignment before the court.

At the court, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, Director of Public Prosecution, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (OAGF), announced that he had instructions to take over the case.

Nairametrics earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja had issued an arrest warrant against Adeyemi following his previous absence from scheduled proceedings.

Justice Mohammed Umar had approved the arrest warrant following an oral application by counsel for the police, Wisdom Madaki.

The police, in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/562/2025, listed Adeyemi, “Femi Surname Unknown,” and “Anu Surname Unknown” as the first to third defendants, respectively, over alleged forgery and impersonation.

“That you Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Mathew M’38 years of 2ºd Floor, Federal Secretariat Complex Abuja, Femi surname unknown and Anu surname unknown now at large, on or about 8” day of March, 2024 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court forged appointment letter purported to have been appointed by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, President Federal Republic of Nigeria and signed by Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 1(2) (c) of Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M 17 Law of the Federation of Nigeria,” one of the counts partly reads.

What transpired in court

Prior to the arraignment, Oyedepo told Justice Umar Mohammed that “the AGF has instructed the taking over of this case.”

He explained that the OAGF is “going to review the fact and the file.”

However, he urged the court to accept the originating charge pending before it and cause the plea of the defendant to be taken.

After that, the eight-count charge was read to Adeniyi, and he denied all of them by pleading not guilty.

Subsequently, Oyedepo urged the court to fix a trial date for the hearing.

He also drew the court’s attention to the public attention associated with the case and how Adeniyi was produced in court.

Adeniyi’s lawyer, Genesis Francis, informed the court of his bail application, citing grounds of ill health.

Justice Umar noted the application, including the counter-application by the Federal Government, and fixed October 12 and 13 for the hearing of the bail application and trial.

He ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the determination of the bail application.

Prosecution witnesses lined up for trial

The prosecution had lined up several witnesses, including the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, alongside officials from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, police officers, civil servants, and individuals allegedly linked to the operations of the purported agency. Hotel operators, a clergyman, and persons said to have worked with Adeyemi at the alleged agency are also expected to testify.

Investigators alleged that Adeyemi operated the purported agency from the Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja, before his arrest.

The police case follows a public dispute over the existence of the alleged PFIPC after Adeyemi challenged the Presidency’s denial that the body ever existed.

Adeyemi accused the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, of making conflicting statements regarding both the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) and the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

During a recent press briefing, Adeyemi called for an independent probe into the two bodies and alleged that Gbajabiamila demanded financial payments linked to his purported appointment.

He claimed that N400 million was paid through intermediaries, with an additional N200 million allegedly requested — claims that have not been substantiated.

Adeyemi also argued that references to both the PFIPC and the Presidential Economic Advisory Council appeared in the 2026 Appropriation Act, questioning the government’s position that the organisations never officially existed.

ICPC investigation

The trial comes as the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) was engaged in a broader investigation ordered by President Tinubu.

The Senate had earlier declined to immediately investigate the inclusion of the alleged PFIPC in the 2026 Appropriation Act, opting instead to await the outcome of the anti-graft agency’s probe.

The President directed the ICPC to investigate not only Adeyemi’s activities but also those of any collaborators and the circumstances that may have enabled the alleged fake agency to appear legitimate.

The probe was expected to examine the alleged forgery of appointment letters and other government documents, claims of presidential appointments allegedly used to obtain official recognition and diplomatic support, including visa facilitation, as well as the opening and operation of bank accounts in the names of the purported agencies.

Investigators are also expected to trace funds linked to the alleged scheme, determine whether any public officials, financial institutions, intermediaries, or private individuals facilitated its operations, identify institutional loopholes that may have been exploited, and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents.